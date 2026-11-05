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German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Economy Germany Growth Forecast

German Chamber of Commerce Ups 2026 GDP Growth Forecast to 1 Percent

Revised Economic Outlook and Key Drivers

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday raised its 2026 growth outlook for Europe's largest economy to 1% from 0.3% but warned that the expansion is largely being driven by debt-financed public spending.

Government Spending and Export Performance

"The government is spending money on infrastructure and defence, and exports are providing some tailwind. We are still a long way from self-sustaining growth," said the chief executive of the lobby group, Helena Melnikov, in a statement.

Business Sentiment Survey Results

In its poll of 23,000 German businesses, 26% of respondents rated their current business situation as good, up three points from early summer, while 23% of companies rated it as poor.

Analyst Perspectives on Recovery

Analysts broadly agree that Germany is emerging from a prolonged slowdown, but many stop short of calling the recovery self-sustaining because private investment remains weak.

Future Growth Projections

The German government expects the economy to grow by 1.3% in 2026 and 1.1% in 2027, while the chamber of commerce sees 2027 growth at 1%.

Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Despite higher prices due to the Iran conflict and uncertainty caused by US tariffs, the German economy has shown resilience and grew by 0.2% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, additional reporting by Christian KraemerEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Chamber's upgraded 2026 outlook to 1.0%, attributing gains to public investment and exports, but warns the recovery is not sustainable.
  • Federal government expects 1.3% growth in 2026 and 1.1% in 2027, aligning with leading institutes’ forecasts supported by robust state-led spending (investing.com).
  • Structural challenges persist: weak private investment, sluggish consumption, geopolitical uncertainty from Iran conflict and U.S. tariffs continue to weigh on Germany’s medium‑term outlook (eur-lex.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new 2026 growth outlook for Germany?
The German Chamber of Commerce raised its 2026 economic growth outlook to 1% from the previous estimate of 0.3%.
What factors are driving Germany's growth outlook?
Growth is primarily driven by debt-financed public spending on infrastructure and defence, and support from exports.
How do German businesses view the current business situation?
In a poll, 26% of German businesses rated their situation as good, up three points from early summer, while 23% rated it as poor.
Is the German economic recovery considered self-sustaining?
Analysts do not consider the recovery to be self-sustaining due to weak private investment.
What were Germany's recent economic growth figures?
The German economy grew by 0.2% in the third quarter despite global uncertainties and higher prices.

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