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Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Poundland Owner Seeking Rescue Deal to Save Jobs at UK Discounter

Efforts to Secure the Future of Poundland

Current Situation and Rescue Efforts

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The US owner of Poundland is trying to find a solution for the troubled British discount retailer that preserves as many jobs as possible, it said on Thursday.

Sale Process and Job Protection

• “We are pursuing all avenues through the sale process to find a solution which protects as many jobs as possible and preserves value," a spokesperson at Gordon Brothers on the Poundland sale process said

• They said work was continuing at pace with "active discussions on offers with interested parties"

Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators

• Last Thursday, Poundland, which trades from more than 600 stores in the UK and Ireland, employing about 12,000, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, giving the business 10 working days to find a rescue deal

Ownership and Government Response

Gordon Brothers' Stewardship

• Gordon Brothers' stewardship of Poundland, which it purchased last year for a nominal £1 from Warsaw-listed Pepco Group, has come under scrutiny

• The spokesperson defended its ownership, saying when Gordon Brothers acquired the business, it was in distress, required a radical restructure, urgent operational change and significant funding, which it provided

Government's Position

Job Protection and Business Continuity

• The UK government has said it wants to see an outcome that protects as many jobs as possible and keeps as much of the business trading as possible

• Poundland operates a distribution centre in Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Makerfield constituency in northwest England

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Gordon Brothers is pursuing all sale options—including whole or partial business offers—to preserve as many of Poundland’s c.12,000 UK and Ireland jobs as possible (theweek.com)
  • The UK government, including Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, is actively engaged—urging a solution that keeps stores open and workers employed (retailgazette.co.uk)
  • Major suppliers and unions are demanding transparency, with some curtailing deliveries and calling for a probe into the owner's refusal of a management-backed rescue bid (news.sky.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns Poundland?
Poundland is owned by Gordon Brothers, a US-based investment firm.
Why is Poundland seeking a rescue deal?
Poundland filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators and is seeking a rescue deal to protect jobs and preserve value.
How many people does Poundland employ?
Poundland employs about 12,000 people across more than 600 stores in the UK and Ireland.
What actions is Gordon Brothers taking to save Poundland?
Gordon Brothers is pursuing all avenues, including sale discussions with interested parties, to find a job-saving solution.
What is the UK government’s stance on Poundland’s situation?
The UK government wants an outcome that protects jobs and keeps the business trading as much as possible.

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