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China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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China Calls on EU to Review New Fees Imposed on Low-Value Imports from China

China's Response to EU's New Import Fees

Concerns Raised by China's Commerce Ministry

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it is highly concerned about new EU measures on low-value imports and urged the bloc to carefully assess their impact.

Importance of Cross-Border E-Commerce

The ministry said cross-border e-commerce provides consumers and businesses with more choices and expressed hope that the EU would create favourable conditions for China-EU cooperation in e-commerce and related sectors.

Details of the New EU Fees

Recent Fee Increases

The EU on November 1 began charging an additional €2 ($2.25) fee on low-value imported parcels, after imposing a €3 tariff on such shipments in July, in a move that affects Chinese e-commerce platforms including Shein and Temu.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jing Xu, Shi Bu and Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • China urges EU to review impact of its new €2 handling fee on low‑value imports, citing cross‑border e‑commerce as vital for consumer choice and cooperation.
  • EU has implemented a temporary €3 customs duty since July 1, 2026, and added a €2 handling fee from November 1, 2026, applying to each item category in low‑value parcels under €150.
  • The additional €2 fee could generate up to €6 billion annually for the EU budget starting from 2028, heightening financial and operational pressures on Chinese e‑commerce platforms, and may alter retail dynamics in Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new fees has the EU imposed on low-value imports?
The EU implemented a €2 fee on low-value imported parcels on November 1, following a €3 tariff introduced in July.
Why is China concerned about the EU's new import fees?
China's commerce ministry is concerned that the new fees may negatively affect cross-border e-commerce and bilateral cooperation.
Which companies are impacted by the EU's low-value import fees?
Chinese e-commerce platforms, including Shein and Temu, are among those impacted by the EU's additional charges.
What does China hope the EU will do regarding the new fees?
China hopes the EU will carefully assess the impact of the measures and create favorable conditions for China-EU cooperation.

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