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Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Currency monetary policy

Sterling Notches Seventh Gain Against Dollar Ahead of Bank of England Rate Decision

Sterling's Performance and Market Expectations

By Stefano Rebaudo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sterling was on track for its seventh straight daily rise against a weakening dollar, with investors on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting later on Thursday.

Bank of England Policy Outlook

The central bank is expected to bow to inflation pressure from soaring energy costs and raise interest rates, though it may push back against investor bets that several more increases will follow next year. 

US Dollar Weakness and Market Reactions

The greenback slid to its lowest level in more than a month on Thursday in the aftermath of an overwhelming victory by Democrats in the US midterm elections, which sent oil prices and Treasury yields lower. 

Sterling and Euro Movements

The pound rose 0.11% to $1.3487 after reaching $1.35025 on Wednesday, its highest level since September 15.

"Sterling enters into Thursday’s Bank of England meeting in a strong position as markets bet on rate rise this week and three further hikes in 2027,” said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, a global financial services firm.

“We agree that a 25-bp hike, the first since August 2023, is on the way, though we expect it to come in a divided vote."

Ryan expected a 7-2 vote, with Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor as the likely dissenters.

“A 6-3 split is a possibility, however, and is a bearish tail risk for the pound,” he argued.

Sterling Versus the Euro

Sterling was little changed against the euro, which has drawn support from lower energy prices after declining steadily against the British currency since late September.

It was last down 0.15% at 83.48 pence after hitting 83.24 pence last week, its highest level since March 2025.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling nears seven-week high versus the dollar ahead of anticipated BoE rate increase; markets expect a 25‑bp hike with possibly divided vote (7‑2 or 6‑3)  (investing.com).
  • U.S. midterm election ‘blue wave’ by Democrats weakens the dollar as investors reassess growth and regulatory outlooks, dragging yields lower  (kitco.com).
  • Sterling holds firm against the euro, with euro/GBP near 83.48 pence, benefiting from easing energy costs and prior pound strength  citeturn882649news0.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sterling rising against the dollar?
Sterling is rising against the dollar due to market expectations of a Bank of England rate hike amid inflation pressure and a recently weakening dollar.
What is expected from the upcoming Bank of England meeting?
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to address inflation but may signal caution about further hikes in the coming year.
What is the current GBP/USD exchange rate?
As of the article date, the pound rose 0.11% to $1.3487, after reaching its highest since mid-September at $1.35025.
How is sterling performing against the euro?
Sterling was little changed against the euro and was last down 0.15% at 83.48 pence, after previously hitting a high not seen since March 2025.

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