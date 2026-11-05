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Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Orsted Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Trims Full-Year Investment Plans

Orsted's Third-Quarter Financial Performance and Investment Update

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind farm developer Orsted on Thursday reported a third-quarter core profit above forecasts and cut its gross investment projection for the full year.

Growth and Market Challenges

Orsted expanded rapidly over the past decade, but more recently faced higher costs from supply chain disruption and inflation, and faces regulatory challenges in the United States, where President Donald Trump has sought to halt developments.

Financial Highlights

• Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees for July-September rose to 5.26 billion Danish crowns ($792.50 million) from a year-earlier 3.06 billion, above an average forecast of 4.42 billion crowns seen in a company-provided poll

CEO Statement

• "Our results underline our ability to deliver on our strategic priorities as planned while continuing to pursue attractive growth opportunities in our core markets," CEO Rasmus Errboe said in a statement

Outlook and Investment Plans

• The company reiterated its full-year outlook from February of a core profit above 28 billion crowns, but said it now expected gross investments of between 45 billion and 50 billion crowns, down from between 50 billion and 55 billion

US Offshore Projects Update

• Orsted flagged a non-cash impairment loss of 3.44 billion crowns related to its US offshore projects due to increases in the long-dated US interest rate, in line with what analysts had expected ahead of the report

• The company announced the completion of its US offshore project Revolution Wind, in accordance with its previously given timeline

Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.6372 Danish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 EBITDA (ex‑partnerships and cancellation fees) of DKK 5.26 billion surpassed analyst estimate of DKK 4.42 billion (rte.ie)
  • Full‑year core profit guidance unchanged (> DKK 28 billion), but gross investment outlook cut to DKK 45–50 billion from DKK 50–55 billion (financialfilings.com)
  • Recognised DKK 3.44 billion impairment tied to U.S. offshore projects due to rising long‑dated interest rates (orsted.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Orsted's third quarter core profit?
Orsted's third quarter EBITDA, excluding partnerships and cancellation fees, rose to 5.26 billion Danish crowns.
Why did Orsted lower its full-year investment outlook?
Orsted cut its gross investment projection due to higher costs from supply chain disruption, inflation, and US regulatory challenges.
What non-cash impairment did Orsted report?
Orsted flagged a non-cash impairment loss of 3.44 billion crowns related to its US offshore projects.
What milestone did Orsted announce for its US offshore projects?
Orsted announced the completion of its US offshore project Revolution Wind.

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