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Driest year on record hurts hydropower producer Verbund's results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Driest year on record hurts hydropower producer Verbund's results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Driest Year on Record Slashes Verbund’s Hydropower Profits in 2026

Verbund’s Financial Performance Impacted by Historic Drought

By Danny Callaghan

Profit Decline Driven by Low Hydropower Output

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Austrian energy provider Verbund said on Thursday its core profit fell nearly 30% in the first nine months of 2026, after the driest year on record capped output of its hydropower unit and sales prices waned.

Dependence on Hydropower Generation

The Vienna-based utility's earnings are dependent on hydropower generation, which produced around 85% of its electricity output last year. Europe's rivers recorded their lowest flows in more than three decades this summer.

Key Financial Highlights

• Verbund's EBITDA fell to €1.50 billion ($1.7 billion) in the nine-month period, compared with €2.11 billion a year ago

• Its net profit dropped by around 45% year-on-year

Record-Low Water Supply and Its Consequences

• "Electricity generation from hydropower came under pressure due to the exceptionally low water supply," Verbund said in the report

• Water supply was the lowest since records began around 100 years ago, it added

• Verbund now expects full-year core earnings of around €2.12 billion, at the bottom of the €2.1 billion to €2.4 billion range communicated in July

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Verbund’s Q1–Q3 2026 EBITDA dropped to €1.50 billion from €2.11 billion in 2025, while net profit fell approximately 45%, driven by sharply reduced hydropower output and weaker prices.
  • Europe endured its driest summer since at least 1992, with major rivers like the Rhine, Danube, Po, Loire, Rhône and Seine hitting record or near-record low flows, severely undermining hydropower generation (climate.copernicus.eu).
  • In Austria, run‑of‑river hydropower output plunged by 71% year‑on‑year in Q3, part of a broader 13% drop across Europe’s hydropower generation compared to Q3 2025 (montel.energy).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Verbund's profits decline in 2026?
Verbund's profits fell due to the driest year on record, which limited hydropower output and led to lower electricity sales prices.
How much did Verbund's EBITDA drop in the first nine months of 2026?
Verbund's EBITDA fell to €1.50 billion, down from €2.11 billion a year earlier, marking a near 30% decline.
What percentage of Verbund's electricity comes from hydropower?
Approximately 85% of Verbund's electricity output last year was generated from hydropower.
How did the drought affect European rivers in 2026?
Europe's rivers experienced their lowest flows in more than 30 years, impacting hydropower generation.
What is Verbund's updated full-year core earnings outlook?
Verbund expects full-year core earnings of around €2.12 billion, at the lower end of its previously forecasted range.

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