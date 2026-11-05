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High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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ECB's Monetary Policy at Risk from High Debt and Non-Bank Finance Growth

Challenges Facing the ECB's Monetary Policy

Rising Public Debt and Non-Bank Finance Expansion

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rising public debt and the rapid expansion of non-bank finance could curb the European Central Bank's ability to set the appropriate monetary policy, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday.

The ECB is now raising interest rates to combat excessive inflation, fostering worries that higher debt costs could make some budgets unsustainable, particularly for vulnerable France, curbing the ECB's ability to set the appropriate monetary policy out of fear it sets off financial instability.

Impact of Increased Debt Held by Non-Banks

The issue is that public debt has ballooned since the start of the century and much of the new debt is held by non-banks, including hedge funds, which may be highly leveraged, Schnabel said.

Transmission of Interest Rate Changes and Market Volatility

The result of this transformation is the ECB's interest rate changes are now transmitted more rapidly, potentially raising market volatility, which could then force leveraged investors to dump bonds as collateral values fall and margin requirements rise.

"To restore transmission, central banks may then be forced to stabilise markets to prevent a liquidity crisis from turning into a full-blown credit crisis," Schnabel said in a speech in Frankfurt. "Such interventions can interfere with the central bank’s mandate and threaten monetary dominance."

Policy Responses and Recommendations

Regulation of Banks and Non-Banks

Europe should respond by resisting any temptation to deregulate banks and in fact should introduce stronger regulation of non-banks, such as hedge funds, investment funds or insurers, Schnabel said.

"Stronger regulation of non-banks would also bolster the case for considering their access to central bank facilities, which could further support systemic stability," said Schnabel, who is leaving the ECB for a senior role at the IMF in January.

Fiscal Reforms and Economic Growth

The more difficult issue may be putting public finances in order since the effective rate governments pay on their debt is now higher than economic growth, she argued.

This only bolsters the case for Europe to embrace the much-discussed institutional reforms that could over time reverse the drop in potential growth, Schnabel said.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • High euro‑area public debt—now near 90% of GDP—and rising effective interest costs exceeding growth heighten fiscal vulnerability and risk fiscal dominance over monetary policy (service.betterregulation.com).
  • Non‑bank financial intermediaries (NBFIs), such as hedge funds and investment funds, have grown significantly, operate with lighter regulation, and their leverage and fast reaction to rate changes can amplify market stress (zpravy.kurzy.cz).
  • Swift interest‑rate transmission via non‑banks could force central banks into stabilisation interventions, risking interference with mandates and monetary dominance (todayinbanking.com).
  • Schnabel advocates resisting deregulation, strengthening non‑bank oversight, and extending central‑bank facility access to bolster financial resilience (todayinbanking.com).
  • She reiterates the urgency of fiscal consolidation and institutional reforms to lift potential growth and restore policy space for sovereigns and the ECB (service.betterregulation.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does rising public debt impact the ECB's monetary policy?
Rising public debt can limit the ECB’s ability to set appropriate rates due to concerns over budget sustainability and financial instability.
What risks do non-banks pose to Europe's financial system?
Non-banks like hedge funds may be highly leveraged, increasing market volatility and raising the risk of liquidity and credit crises.
Why does Schnabel advocate for more regulation of non-banks?
Schnabel believes stronger regulation of non-banks will support systemic stability and facilitate effective monetary policy transmission.
What policy changes does Schnabel suggest for Europe?
She recommends resisting bank deregulation, improving non-bank oversight, and undertaking institutional fiscal reforms to boost growth.
How does the rise of non-bank finance affect market stability?
It accelerates interest rate transmission, raises volatility, and increases the likelihood of forced bond sales, potentially triggering crises.

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