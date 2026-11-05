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Finance

UK's Hikma tightens annual profit outlook as branded medicines drive growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Hikma Tightens 2024 Profit Outlook as Branded Medicines Lead Growth

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Narrows Annual Profit Forecast Amid Strong Branded Business

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Hikma Pharmaceuticals on Thursday narrowed its annual profit forecast range closer to the higher end as strong demand in its branded business across in the Middle East and North Africa offset pressure in the injectables division.

Financial Outlook for 2024

Updated Operating Profit Guidance

• The drugmaker now expects its full-year operating profit of $740 million to $760 million, compared to the previous forecast of $720 million to $770 million

Revenue Growth Targets

• Hikma reiterated its overall annual revenue growth target of 2% to 4%

• Revenue from its self-branded business is set to grow by around 10% in 2026

Regional Performance and Business Segments

Middle East and North Africa Demand

• The company also said demand across the Middle East and North Africa has remained robust, with its supply chain remaining well positioned to ensure continuity of supply

Injectables Division Stabilisation

• Hikma said its injectables business is stabilising but expects the segment's revenue to be broadly flat in 2026

Leadership and Strategic Direction

CEO's Reassurance and New Appointments

• CEO Said Darwazah has sought to reassure investors that his turnaround of the company is on track, as incoming finance chief Rebecca Hall is also set to join Hikma in March

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Branded business surging: Branded revenue growth in 2026 now expected at around 10%, building on 2025’s 10% growth and H1 2026’s 15% jump (investegate.co.uk)
  • Injectables stabilising: Injectables revenue expected to be broadly flat in 2026, with stabilisation efforts across US, Europe and MENA (hikma.com)
  • Greater confidence: Profit guidance narrowed to $740m–$760m from $720m–$770m, reiterating 2%–4% revenue growth and signalling turnaround progress under outgoing CEO Said Darwazah and incoming CFO Rebecca Hall (hikma.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving Hikma Pharmaceuticals' growth in 2024?
Strong demand for branded medicines in the Middle East and North Africa is driving Hikma's growth, offsetting pressure in the injectables division.
What is Hikma's revenue growth target for 2024?
Hikma has reiterated its overall annual revenue growth target of 2% to 4%.
How is Hikma's injectables business performing?
The injectables division is stabilizing, but Hikma expects its revenue to be broadly flat in 2026.
Who is joining Hikma Pharmaceuticals as finance chief?
Rebecca Hall is set to join Hikma Pharmaceuticals as finance chief in March.

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