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Finance

Spain's Acesur, Dcoop win bidding for olive oil group Deoleo, Expansion reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Acesur, Dcoop Secure Deoleo Acquisition; Spanish Brands Remain National

Spanish Olive Oil Industry: Deoleo Acquisition Details

Overview of the Acquisition

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish olive oil producers Acesur and Dcoop have won the race to buy Deoleo, owner of the Carbonell and Bertolli brands, business newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday, citing several market sources.

Competing Bids and Board Decision

• According to the report, Deoleo's board met on Wednesday evening and chose the Acesur-Dcoop consortium over a rival bid from Italy's Coricelli and Spain's Migasa.

Next Steps in the Acquisition Process

• Final terms are expected to be negotiated in the coming days, the report added.

Implications for Spanish Control

Government Concerns and National Interests

• The deal would keep the company under Spanish control, a concern the government in Madrid had previously raised through Agriculture Minister Luis Planas.

Role of Sellers and Advisers

• Sellers CVC and Alchemy, Deoleo's main shareholders, were running the sale, with William Blair as financial adviser.

Financial Details and Company Performance

Valuation and Offers

• Both offers valued Deoleo at around €500 million ($563 million), Expansion said.

Recent Financial Results

• Deoleo posted 2025 sales of €821 million, EBITDA of €50 million and net profit of €20 million.

Responses from Stakeholders

• Neither Deoleo, Acesur, Dcoop nor CVC immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment. ($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Acesur and Dcoop teamed up to present a joint offer that edged out Coricelli–Migasa, with both bids valuing Deoleo at around €500M. The Spanish consortium’s perceived lower regulatory risk and certainty of closing proved decisive. (startups.one.gob.es)
  • Deoleo is a strategic asset, owning key global brands such as Carbonell, Bertolli and Carapelli, with 2025 revenue of €821M, EBITDA of €50M and net profit of around €20M. A Spanish acquisition aligns with the government’s preference to keep control national. (startups.one.gob.es)
  • The win comes after a competitive sale process run by CVC and Alchemy (with William Blair advising), where French‑style ‘Spanishness’ and regulatory ease tipped the balance in favour of the Acesur‑Dcoop bid. Final deal terms are expected to be negotiated soon. (startups.one.gob.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the bidding for Deoleo?
Spanish olive oil producers Acesur and Dcoop won the race to acquire Deoleo, according to Expansion.
What brands does Deoleo own?
Deoleo owns well-known olive oil brands such as Carbonell and Bertolli.
How much was Deoleo valued at in the acquisition?
Both offers for Deoleo reportedly valued the company at around €500 million ($563 million).
Why was keeping Deoleo under Spanish control important?
The Spanish government, through Agriculture Minister Luis Planas, raised concerns about maintaining national ownership of Deoleo.
Who were the main shareholders and advisers in the Deoleo sale?
The sale was run by major shareholders CVC and Alchemy, with William Blair acting as financial adviser.

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