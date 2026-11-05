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Finance

UK's Ofgem probes ScottishPower over customer treatment, billing practices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Ofgem Launches Probe into ScottishPower's Customer Support and Billing

Ofgem Investigates ScottishPower's Compliance with Customer Support and Billing Regulations

Background of the Investigation

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it had launched a probe into whether ScottishPower Energy Retail complied with rules on treating customers fairly and supporting vulnerable households.

Key Areas of the Probe

Support for Customers and Back-Billing Practices

• The investigation will examine whether ScottishPower provided adequate support to customers and complied with rules that generally prohibit energy companies from back-billing customers for energy consumed more than 12 months earlier

Debt Repayment Plans

• The probe will also assess whether ScottishPower took into account customers' ability to pay when setting debt repayment plans

Scope of the Investigation

• The probe covers the supplier's electricity and gas retail operations during the period under investigation

Statements and Responses

Ofgem's Position

• Ofgem said opening the investigation did not imply that it had reached any findings about non-compliance

ScottishPower's Response

• ScottishPower did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofgem is evaluating whether ScottishPower violated rules forbidding back‑billing for energy used more than 12 months earlier and whether it failed to support vulnerable customers appropriately (ofgem.gov.uk).
  • The probe will also assess if ScottishPower considered customers’ financial capacity when establishing debt repayment arrangements, a core element of treating customers fairly (ofgem.gov.uk).
  • This investigation follows a history of previously identified compliance issues, including a mis‑billing overcharge affecting nearly 1,700 direct debit customers between 2015 and 2023 (ofgem.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ofgem investigating ScottishPower?
Ofgem is investigating whether ScottishPower complied with rules on treating customers fairly and supporting vulnerable households.
What period does the Ofgem probe cover?
The probe covers ScottishPower's electricity and gas retail operations during the period under investigation.
What billing practices are being examined?
The investigation examines if ScottishPower followed rules prohibiting back-billing for energy consumed more than 12 months earlier.
Is Ofgem's investigation a sign of wrongdoing by ScottishPower?
Ofgem clarified that the opening of the investigation does not imply any findings of non-compliance at this stage.
Did ScottishPower respond to the investigation announcement?
ScottishPower did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the probe.

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