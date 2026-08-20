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Finance

UK's Ashtead Technology tumbles on lower-than-expected annual forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Ashtead Technology Plunges 15% After Cutting Revenue and Profit Forecasts for 2026

Financial Forecast Revision and Market Impact

Share Price Reaction

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Ashtead Technology fell nearly 15% on Thursday after the British subsea equipment rental and solutions firm forecast annual revenue and profit below market expectations due to project postponements in the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

Project Delays and Regional Impact

Middle East Project Postponements

A number of projects in the Middle East that had been scheduled for the second half of 2026 have now been pushed to 2027, hurt by disruptions caused by the Iran war, the firm said.

Financial Guidance Update

Ashtead Technology now expects full-year revenue to be about 5% below market expectations and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) to be around 15% below consensus.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts had forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of £214.2 million ($291.53 million) and EBITA of £59.2 million, per a company-compiled consensus.

Stock Price and Currency Note

Shares were down 15% at 364.5 pence as of 0712 GMT.

($1 = 0.7348 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Forecasted full‑year revenue now ~5% below consensus; adjusted EBITA ~15% below analysts’ expectations
  • Major Middle East projects deferred from H2 2026 into 2027 amid Iran conflict‑related disruptions
  • Stock dropped to ~364.5 pence, reflecting investor concern over near‑term demand and regional instability

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ashtead Technology shares drop nearly 15%?
Shares fell after the company forecasted revenue and profit below market expectations due to project postponements.
Which regions experienced project delays for Ashtead Technology?
Project delays occurred in the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.
What caused the project postponements in the Middle East?
Disruptions caused by the Iran war led to multiple projects being pushed from 2026 to 2027.
How much below market expectations does Ashtead expect its 2026 revenue?
The company expects full-year revenue to be about 5% below market expectations.

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