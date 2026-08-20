Standard Life Partners with CVC, Prudential for $2.7 Billion UK PRT Venture
Overview of the Standard Life Pension Risk Transfer Partnership
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Standard Life on Thursday announced a pension risk transfer (PRT) partnership backed by investments of up to £2 billion ($2.72 billion) with a consortium led by CVC and Prudential Financial to target large UK pension schemes.
Key Details of the Partnership
Here are some details:
Funding and Consortium Members
• The partnership, called Standard Life PRT Solutions, will be funded through capital commitments of up to £2 billion over five years, including £500 million from Standard Life and a £400 million commitment from CVC. The remainder will be provided by other consortium members.
• The consortium also includes Goldman Sachs, MS&AD and other long-term institutional investors.
Operational Structure and Expertise
• British retirement specialist Standard Life will lend its pension risk transfer expertise and retain full operational control of the platform.
Market Focus and Industry Impact
• PRT takes on pension liabilities from companies looking to offload their retirement schemes. It has become a key growth driver in the insurance industry.
• Standard Life said the platform would focus on larger UK pension schemes and corporate sponsors looking to transfer defined-benefit pension obligations to insurers.
UK PRT Market Size and Trends
• According to CVC, the UK PRT market remains one of the world's largest with about £1.2 trillion of defined-benefit pension liabilities yet to be transferred to insurers.
• The deal follows recent moves by private capital firms to partner with insurers in retirement markets, combining long-term capital with private market investment capabilities to capture growing pension de-risking demand.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.7349 pounds)
(Reporting by Atharva Singh and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)