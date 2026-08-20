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Standard Life launches $2.7 billion UK pension venture with CVC, Prudential-led group - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Standard Life launches $2.7 billion UK pension venture with CVC, Prudential-led group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Pensions Investments Markets

Standard Life Partners with CVC, Prudential for $2.7 Billion UK PRT Venture

Overview of the Standard Life Pension Risk Transfer Partnership

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Standard Life on Thursday announced a pension risk transfer (PRT) partnership backed by investments of up to £2 billion ($2.72 billion) with a consortium led by CVC and Prudential Financial to target large UK pension schemes.

Key Details of the Partnership

Here are some details: 

Funding and Consortium Members

• The partnership, called Standard Life PRT Solutions, will be funded through capital commitments of up to £2 billion over five years, including £500 million from Standard Life and a £400 million commitment from CVC. The remainder will be provided by other consortium members.

• The consortium also includes Goldman Sachs, MS&AD and other long-term institutional investors.

Operational Structure and Expertise

• British retirement specialist Standard Life will lend its pension risk transfer expertise and retain full operational control of the platform.

Market Focus and Industry Impact

• PRT takes on pension liabilities from companies looking to offload their retirement schemes. It has become a key growth driver in the insurance industry.

• Standard Life said the platform would focus on larger UK pension schemes and corporate sponsors looking to transfer defined-benefit pension obligations to insurers.

UK PRT Market Size and Trends

• According to CVC, the UK PRT market remains one of the world's largest with about £1.2 trillion of defined-benefit pension liabilities yet to be transferred to insurers.

• The deal follows recent moves by private capital firms to partner with insurers in retirement markets, combining long-term capital with private market investment capabilities to capture growing pension de-risking demand.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • The platform is funded via up to £2 billion in commitments — £500 million from Standard Life and £400 million from CVC, with the remainder from other institutional investors including Goldman Sachs and MS&AD.
  • Standard Life will retain full operational control and contribute its expertise in pension risk transfer (PRT), a growing method for de‑risking defined‑benefit pension liabilities.
  • The UK PRT market remains substantial, with approximately £1.2 trillion of defined‑benefit liabilities still needing transfer — and PRT volumes expected to reach £35–40 billion in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Standard Life's new pension risk transfer partnership?
The partnership involves investments of up to £2 billion ($2.72 billion) over five years.
Who are the key partners in the Standard Life PRT Solutions consortium?
The consortium is led by CVC and Prudential Financial and includes Goldman Sachs, MS&AD, and other institutional investors.
What is the primary focus of the new pension risk transfer platform?
The platform targets large UK pension schemes, helping corporate sponsors transfer defined-benefit pension obligations to insurers.
How much of the funding comes from Standard Life and CVC?
Standard Life is committing £500 million and CVC is contributing £400 million to the partnership.
What is the size of the UK pension risk transfer market?
About £1.2 trillion of defined-benefit pension liabilities in the UK are yet to be transferred to insurers.

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