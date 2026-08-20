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Finance

Skanska to build four US data centres for $1.2 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Skanska Signs $1.2 Billion Deal to Build Four New US Data Centres

Major Contract Announcement and Project Details

HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska said on Thursday it had signed a contract worth about 11.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.19 billion) with an existing client to build four new data centres in the southeastern United States.

Scope and Scale of the Project

• The project involves constructing four data centres, totalling about 75,000 square meters (808,000 square feet), Skanska said in a statement.

Construction Features

• The work includes constructing the shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

Timeline and Location

• Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2028.

• Skanska did not name the locations of the construction.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.4378 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • This project adds to Skanska’s growing US data‑centre portfolio, which includes recent contracts in Virginia (~USD 94M) and Georgia (~USD 255M) (skanska.com).
  • Skanska’s data‑centre pipeline in the USA has surged, with nearly SEK 23 billion in new orders booked in 2024 alone, underpinned by accelerated AI‑driven demand (skanska.com).
  • The company is well‑positioned with mission‑critical construction capability, rapid deployment teams, and strong supplier‑diversity practices to meet tight schedules and technical demands (usa.skanska.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is constructing the new data centres in the US?
Swedish builder Skanska is constructing four new data centres in the southeastern United States.
What is the value of Skanska's US data centre contract?
The contract is worth about 11.2 billion Swedish crowns, approximately $1.2 billion.
What does the Skanska project involve?
The project includes constructing the shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions across four data centres.
When will construction of the Skanska data centres start and finish?
Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2026 and is expected to finish in the third quarter of 2028.
Where will the new data centres be built?
The exact locations were not named, but the data centres will be in the southeastern United States.

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