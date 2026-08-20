Skanska Signs $1.2 Billion Deal to Build Four New US Data Centres

Major Contract Announcement and Project Details

HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska said on Thursday it had signed a contract worth about 11.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.19 billion) with an existing client to build four new data centres in the southeastern United States.

Scope and Scale of the Project

• The project involves constructing four data centres, totalling about 75,000 square meters (808,000 square feet), Skanska said in a statement.

Construction Features

• The work includes constructing the shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

Timeline and Location

• Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2028.

• Skanska did not name the locations of the construction.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.4378 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)