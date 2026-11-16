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UK regulator orders tougher action on child abuse material ahead of next year's social media ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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UK Regulator Tightens Child Safety Rules Before 2027 Social Media Ban for Minors

Ofcom Introduces Stricter Online Child-Safety Regulations

Overview of New Child-Safety Rules

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator Ofcom on Monday tightened online child-safety rules, requiring platforms to take stronger action against child sexual abuse material and grooming ahead of a planned ban on social media access for under-16s.

Implementation Timeline and Scope

The new duties, which Ofcom expects to take effect from early 2027 subject to parliamentary approval, will require social media platforms, file-sharing services, pornography sites and other online services to ban users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material.

Technological Measures and Detection Tools

It will also require them to expand the use of technology to detect and remove known illegal images, and in some cases, deploy automated tools to identify previously unknown content.

Background and Government Initiatives

Britain announced in June its plan to ban under-16s from accessing social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and X, saying the measures would help "give kids their childhood back."

Reasons for New Measures

Ofcom said the new measures announced on Monday were needed because of the scale of child sexual abuse material online, which it said had been exacerbated by advances in artificial intelligence.

Industry Response and Ofcom’s Stance

"While we have seen progress from industry on tackling child sexual abuse on their platforms, we are not satisfied that enough is being done," said Oliver Griffiths, director of Ofcom's Online Safety Group.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Platforms must ban users who upload, share or produce child sexual abuse material, extend hash‑matching across more services, and use automated tools to detect new CSAM by early 2027 (subject to parliamentary approval)
  • The tougher obligations respond to rapid growth in online CSAM—amplified by AI—and reflect Ofcom’s dissatisfaction with current industry efforts
  • These new rules complement the UK government’s plan, announced in June 2026, to ban under‑16s from accessing major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and X, with the ban expected to be enforced from spring 2027

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did Ofcom announce regarding online child safety?
Ofcom introduced stricter rules requiring platforms to take stronger action against child abuse material and grooming online.
When will the UK social media ban for under-16s take effect?
The planned social media access ban for under-16s is expected to begin in early 2027, pending parliamentary approval.
Which platforms are affected by the new Ofcom rules?
Social media platforms, file-sharing services, pornography sites, and other online services are required to comply with the new rules.
What technology requirements are included in Ofcom's new duties?
Platforms must expand use of technology to detect and remove known illegal images and, in some cases, use automated tools to identify new content.
Why did Ofcom introduce these tougher measures?
Ofcom stated the scale of online child abuse material, worsened by advances in AI, made stricter measures necessary.

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