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Finance

Sofinnova closes €725 million fund to back European biotech expansion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Sofinnova Closes €725 Million Fund for European Biotech Growth

Sofinnova's Latest Fund and Its Impact on European Biotech

By Bhanvi Satija

Fundraising Success and Purpose

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Life sciences investment firm Sofinnova Partners said on Monday it has closed a second crossover fund at €725 million ($799 million), above its original target, to back European biotechs that are seeking to compete globally.

What is a Crossover Fund?

A crossover fund typically invests in private companies approaching commercialisation or public listings, bridging the gap between venture capital and public-market investing.

European Biotech Landscape

Challenges in the Region

The raise comes at a time when drugmakers are pushing European governments to increase spending on medicines, faster trials and other policies that would prevent the region from losing ground to the US and China. 

At the same time, cash-strapped governments in Europe are under pressure to rethink how they pay for innovative medicines. 

Expert Insight

Europe has outstanding science and companies, said Kinam Hong, a partner at Sofinnova, told Reuters in an interview. 

Financing Growth Capital Problem

"It doesn’t have an innovation gap, but it really has a financing growth capital problem," he said. 

Sofinnova’s Investment Strategy

Focus Areas and Geographic Reach

Hong said the fund, called Crossover II, is the biggest ever for the firm and will focus on European biotechs and medtech companies looking to commercialise their medicines or devices, with some selective investments in the US and elsewhere. 

Portfolio Companies

Through the fund, Sofinnova expects to back about 15 companies and has already invested in rare-disease biotech Hemab Therapeutics, multiple myeloma drug developer CellCentric and Neurent Medical, a chronic rhinitis device maker. 

Active Investment Approach

Hong said the firm plans to be an active investor, helping companies with leadership, trials and listings. He added that the aim is to build companies for "successful longevity" even without mergers and acquisitions. 

Track Record and Assets Under Management

Previous Crossover Fund Successes

The firm's first Crossover fund had backed Amolyt Pharma, a developer of treatments for rare hormone disorders that was acquired by AstraZeneca, as well as the French biotech Abivax, which is developing an ulcerative colitis drug.

Assets Under Management

Sofinnova manages more than €4 billion ($4.4 billion) in assets across healthcare and sustainability. 

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Crossover II fund, the firm’s biggest yet, raised €725 million (≈$815 million), above target, to back late-stage European biotechs and medtech firms, with selective U.S. investments (fiercebiotech.com)
  • The fund will support approximately 15 clinical‑stage companies, already backing Hemab Therapeutics, CellCentric and Neurent Medical (ansa.it)
  • Sofinnova now manages over €4 billion in assets across its healthcare and sustainability strategies, and sees this fund as bridging Europe’s scale‑up financing gap (sofinnovapartners.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of Sofinnova's €725 million fund?
The fund will back European biotech and medtech companies seeking to commercialize their medicines or devices, with some selective investments in the US and elsewhere.
How many companies does Sofinnova plan to support with the new fund?
Sofinnova expects to back about 15 companies through its new crossover fund.
What is a crossover fund?
A crossover fund invests in private companies that are approaching commercialization or public listings, bridging venture capital and public-market investment.
Which companies has the new fund already invested in?
The fund has already invested in Hemab Therapeutics, CellCentric, and Neurent Medical.
What challenge does European biotech face according to Sofinnova?
European biotech faces a financing growth capital problem, not an innovation gap.

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