Italian Court Puts Revolut Under Judicial Administration: What It Means
Revolut's Judicial Administration in Italy: Key Facts and Implications
Nov 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court has placed the European unit of British digital bank Revolut under judicial administration for one year after finding that convicted mobsters and money launderers had funnelled illicit cash through its accounts.
Because Revolut operates in Italy as a branch rather than a standalone subsidiary, the Milan court's order formally targets the Lithuanian parent entity, Revolut Bank UAB, while limiting actual oversight strictly to the Italian business.
What Is Judicial Administration?
Judicial administration is not a punitive sanction, but a preventive measure designed to protect companies.
Introduced under a 2017 Italian law, it applies to companies that, through negligence rather than intentional wrongdoing, such as inadequate internal controls, facilitate individuals involved in crimes including mafia association, money laundering, extortion, usury, and labour exploitation.
How Will It Affect Revolut's Operations?
The measure will have no impact on Revolut's day-to-day retail or commercial banking operations.
The state does not take over the company or replace its executives, but rather court-appointed administrators will work alongside management to oversee and verify that the bank implements required anti-money laundering (AML) improvements.
How Does It Work and How Long Does It Last?
The two administrators must submit regular progress reports to the judges. Revolut must designate a point of contact and grant full access to requested files and information.
While the measure is set to last one year, the court could terminate it early if Revolut successfully implements the remediation plan ahead of schedule.
What Does the Court-Ordered Remediation Plan Require?
Overview of the 15-Point Remediation Plan
The 15-point remediation plan tasks the court-appointed administrators with the following duties:
1. Preliminary Roadmap
Submit an initial report within 30 days outlining Revolut's corporate structure, intra-group flows linked to Italy, key compliance contacts, and an action plan.
2. AML & KYC Assessment
Submit a detailed report within 90 days on AML, Know-Your-Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring, adverse media screening, and fraud prevention controls.
3. Board & Committee Access
Attend corporate governance and committee meetings related to the court order, receiving prior notices and full documentation.
4. Liaison with Management
Engage with corporate bodies, the Italian branch manager, and key control functions (AML, compliance, risk, internal audit, legal, operations, IT).
5. System & Data Access
Access all data, IT systems, policies, and audit reports relevant to Italian operations across group entities and third-party vendors.
6. Due Diligence Review
Audit initial and ongoing Customer Due Diligence (CDD/EDD), beneficial ownership identification, and risk-profiling procedures.
7. Transaction Monitoring
Review automated monitoring systems, including data quality, alert thresholds, detection scenarios, and escalation paths.
8. Adverse Media Screening
Verify open-source and negative news screening processes for Revolut clients, ensuring automated tools are supported by skilled human review.
9. Targeted Account Reviews
Re-examine suspicious accounts flagged by prosecutors and file any required suspicious activity reports.
10. Digital Onboarding & Cards
Review digital onboarding and card-issuance protocols, focusing on identity verification, proof-of-presence checks, and fraud prevention.
11. Judicial Request Handling
Audit mechanisms for retrieving and delivering data to law enforcement to ensure timely and traceable responses.
12. Compliance Model Update
Review Revolut's internal control system to prevent further facilitation of illicit activity.
13. Immediate Escalation
Report any non-cooperation, data access obstruction, or serious irregularities immediately to the supervising judge.
14. Quarterly Reporting
Submit progress reports at least every three months detailing remediation milestones, measurable outcomes, and unresolved issues.
15. Final Evaluation
Deliver a final assessment ahead of the concluding court hearing on Revolut's remediation, level of cooperation, and residual financial crime risks.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Crispian Balmer)