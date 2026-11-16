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Factbox-What court administration entails for Revolut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking compliance AML Italy

Italian Court Puts Revolut Under Judicial Administration: What It Means

Revolut's Judicial Administration in Italy: Key Facts and Implications

Nov 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court has placed the European unit of British digital bank Revolut under judicial administration for one year after finding that convicted mobsters and money launderers had funnelled illicit cash through its accounts.

Because Revolut operates in Italy as a branch rather than a standalone subsidiary, the Milan court's order formally targets the Lithuanian parent entity, Revolut Bank UAB, while limiting actual oversight strictly to the Italian business.

What Is Judicial Administration?

Judicial administration is not a punitive sanction, but a preventive measure designed to protect companies.

Introduced under a 2017 Italian law, it applies to companies that, through negligence rather than intentional wrongdoing, such as inadequate internal controls, facilitate individuals involved in crimes including mafia association, money laundering, extortion, usury, and labour exploitation.

How Will It Affect Revolut's Operations?

The measure will have no impact on Revolut's day-to-day retail or commercial banking operations. 

The state does not take over the company or replace its executives, but rather court-appointed administrators will work alongside management to oversee and verify that the bank implements required anti-money laundering (AML) improvements.

How Does It Work and How Long Does It Last?

The two administrators must submit regular progress reports to the judges. Revolut must designate a point of contact and grant full access to requested files and information.

While the measure is set to last one year, the court could terminate it early if Revolut successfully implements the remediation plan ahead of schedule.

What Does the Court-Ordered Remediation Plan Require?

Overview of the 15-Point Remediation Plan

The 15-point remediation plan tasks the court-appointed administrators with the following duties:

1. Preliminary Roadmap

Submit an initial report within 30 days outlining Revolut's corporate structure, intra-group flows linked to Italy, key compliance contacts, and an action plan.

2. AML & KYC Assessment

Submit a detailed report within 90 days on AML, Know-Your-Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring, adverse media screening, and fraud prevention controls.

3. Board & Committee Access

Attend corporate governance and committee meetings related to the court order, receiving prior notices and full documentation.

4. Liaison with Management

Engage with corporate bodies, the Italian branch manager, and key control functions (AML, compliance, risk, internal audit, legal, operations, IT).

5. System & Data Access

Access all data, IT systems, policies, and audit reports relevant to Italian operations across group entities and third-party vendors.

6. Due Diligence Review

Audit initial and ongoing Customer Due Diligence (CDD/EDD), beneficial ownership identification, and risk-profiling procedures.

7. Transaction Monitoring

Review automated monitoring systems, including data quality, alert thresholds, detection scenarios, and escalation paths.

8. Adverse Media Screening

Verify open-source and negative news screening processes for Revolut clients, ensuring automated tools are supported by skilled human review.

9. Targeted Account Reviews

Re-examine suspicious accounts flagged by prosecutors and file any required suspicious activity reports.

10. Digital Onboarding & Cards

Review digital onboarding and card-issuance protocols, focusing on identity verification, proof-of-presence checks, and fraud prevention.

11. Judicial Request Handling

Audit mechanisms for retrieving and delivering data to law enforcement to ensure timely and traceable responses.

12. Compliance Model Update

Review Revolut's internal control system to prevent further facilitation of illicit activity.

13. Immediate Escalation

Report any non-cooperation, data access obstruction, or serious irregularities immediately to the supervising judge.

14. Quarterly Reporting

Submit progress reports at least every three months detailing remediation milestones, measurable outcomes, and unresolved issues.

15. Final Evaluation

Deliver a final assessment ahead of the concluding court hearing on Revolut's remediation, level of cooperation, and residual financial crime risks.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • Judicial administration is a preventive measure under Italy’s Anti‑Mafia Code (Art. 34, Law 161/2017), not punitive but aimed at correcting insufficient internal controls that facilitate crimes such as money laundering (aiel.it).
  • Because Revolut operates in Italy as a branch of its Lithuanian parent, the Milan court’s order formally targets Revolut Bank UAB but oversight applies only to its Italian operations (revolut.com).
  • The administration lasts up to one year and tasks court‑appointed administrators with implementing a 15‑point remediation plan—covering AML/KYC audits, transaction monitoring, adverse media screening, access to systems/data, and regular reporting—while not disrupting day‑to‑day operations (aiel.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is judicial administration in Italy?
Judicial administration is a preventive court-ordered measure applied to companies that, through negligence, facilitate crimes like money laundering, aiming to protect rather than punish.
Why was Revolut’s European unit placed under judicial administration?
Revolut was placed under judicial administration by a Milan court after convicted mobsters and money launderers used its accounts, with deficiencies found in internal controls.
How will judicial administration affect Revolut’s day-to-day operations?
Judicial administration will not impact daily banking operations. Court-appointed administrators oversee and verify anti-money laundering improvements, working alongside management.
What does the court-ordered remediation plan require from Revolut?
The plan requires progress reports, audits on AML and KYC processes, improving governance, reviewing onboarding, monitoring suspicious accounts, and granting system access.
How long will the judicial administration last for Revolut?
It is set to last one year but could be ended early if Revolut successfully implements the remediation plan ahead of schedule.

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