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Global banks set to enter 2027 on strong footing, Moody's report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global banks set to enter 2027 on strong footing, Moody's report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Moody’s: Global Banks Poised for Strong, Stable Performance in 2027

Moody’s Ratings Report Highlights for Global Banking Industry

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The global banking industry is set to enter the next year on a strong footing, reflecting supportive economic conditions and solid profitability, according to a Moody's Ratings report on Monday.

The ratings agency said banks have adapted to shifting market conditions and weathered sudden shocks through a rapid monetary tightening cycle, leaving them better prepared to navigate persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Key Findings from the Moody’s Report

Here are more details:

Stable Outlook and Economic Projections

• Moody's has a "stable" outlook on global banks for 2027, reflecting its view of credit fundamentals in the sector over the next 12 months

• Economic growth and the unemployment rate are expected to remain stable in the G20 countries as inflation moderates, the report said

Factors Shaping Bank Credit Quality

• Moody's expects geopolitical risks, regulatory easing, private markets growth, long-dated government bond yields, delayed impact of a surge in borrowing costs, and AI and technology investments to shape bank credit quality next year

Risks to Asset Quality

• "The main risk to banks' asset quality is the delayed effect of the 2022-24 tightening cycle and its recent pickup during 2026. Corporate and household borrowers still need to refinance or amortise debt originated in a much lower interest-rate environment," Moody's said

Interest Rates and Borrowers’ Prospects

• Moody's expects stable interest rates in the second half of 2027 to improve borrowers' refinancing prospects and contain credit losses, although inflationary pressures and corporate refinancing will be the main risk to asset quality

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Moody’s assigns a “stable” 2027 outlook for global banks, citing strong profitability and improved capital buffers stabilizing credit fundamentals
  • G20 economies expected to maintain steady growth and easing inflation, supporting asset quality and borrowers’ ability to refinance
  • Lingering risks stem from delayed effects of the 2022–24 tightening cycle and elevated refinancing needs, though moderating rates in late 2027 may ease pressure

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Moody's outlook for global banks in 2027?
Moody's has a 'stable' outlook for global banks in 2027, citing solid credit fundamentals and supportive economic conditions.
What economic trends are expected to support banks in 2027?
Stable economic growth, moderate inflation, and stable unemployment rates in G20 countries are expected to support banks.
What are the main risks for banks' asset quality in 2027?
The main risk is the delayed impact of the 2022-24 tightening cycle, especially as corporate and household borrowers need to refinance debt taken in a low interest-rate environment.
How will interest rates affect global banks next year?
Stable interest rates in 2027 are expected to improve refinancing prospects and contain credit losses for banks.
What other factors could shape bank credit quality in 2027?
Geopolitical risks, regulatory easing, private markets growth, long-dated bond yields, and technology investments will influence bank credit quality.

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