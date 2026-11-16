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Finance

British audit watchdog fines Saffery, partner over Greensill UK audit failings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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British Audit Watchdog Fines Saffery & Partner for Greensill UK Audit Failures

Details of the FRC Fine and Audit Failures

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's auditing watchdog on Monday fined accountancy firm Saffery and its engagement partner Michael Di Leto for "serious and pervasive" breaches in their 2019 audit of collapsed supply-chain finance group Greensill Capital's UK arm.      

Key Facts and Sanctions

Here are more details:

Financial Penalties Imposed

• The Financial Reporting Council imposed financial sanctions of £581,250 ($767,715.00) against Saffery and £124,000 against Di Leto

Audit Quality and Investigation Findings

• "The audit work was poorly planned and often superficial, with recurring failures to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence in relation to key aspects of the audit," Deputy Executive Counsel Simon Broadhurst said

Context and Aftermath

FRC’s Statement and Company Response

• The FRC said the breaches did not cause Greensill Capital (UK)'s administration and that the respondents cooperated and have taken remedial steps

• Greensill Capital (UK) entered administration in 2021 after failing to renew trade credit insurance

Saffery’s Reaction and Remedial Actions

• "We acknowledge and regret that certain areas of the 2019 audit of Greensill Capital (UK) Limited fell short of the standards that we, and the market, expect," Saffery said in a statement

• Saffery has drawn on lessons from the Greensill situation and strengthened its procedures, training, and guidance, it said

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • FRC imposed significant sanctions: Saffery fined £581,250 (discounted from £750,000), Di Leto fined £124,000 (discounted from £160,000) for 23 audit breaches in the FY2019 Greensill UK audit (frc.org.uk).
  • Breaches included inadequate planning, failure to obtain sufficient audit evidence across key areas such as revenue, accounting policies, expected credit loss and going concern; auditors lacked understanding of Greensill's business model and failed to apply professional scepticism (frc.org.uk).
  • The FRC noted the audit failings did not cause Greensill UK’s administration; the respondents cooperated fully and have since enhanced audit procedures, training, and guidance, with orders in place to assess effectiveness of remedial measures (frc.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Britain's audit watchdog fine Saffery and Michael Di Leto?
They were fined for 'serious and pervasive' breaches in the 2019 audit of Greensill Capital UK, including poor planning and insufficient audit evidence.
How much was Saffery and its partner fined?
The Financial Reporting Council fined Saffery £581,250 and partner Michael Di Leto £124,000.
Were the audit failings responsible for Greensill Capital UK's administration?
No, the FRC said the breaches did not cause Greensill Capital (UK)'s administration.
What steps has Saffery taken after the audit failures?
Saffery has strengthened procedures, training, and guidance and acknowledged their audit fell short of standards.
When did Greensill Capital UK enter administration?
Greensill Capital (UK) entered administration in 2021 after failing to renew trade credit insurance.

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