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Finance

DNA drug developer Seawolf launches with $100 million funding, Sanofi deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Seawolf Therapeutics Secures $100M and Sanofi Deal for DNA Medicine R&D

Seawolf Therapeutics Launches with Major Funding and Strategic Partnership

Overview of Funding and Partnership

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Seawolf Therapeutics on Monday launched publicly with $100 million in funding and a deal with French drugmaker Sanofi worth up to $1.2 billion, as it seeks to develop DNA-based medicines.

Series A Financing Details

• The Series A financing was backed by Versant Ventures, MPM BioImpact and Novartis Venture Fund, with participation from Eli Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics and others

Collaboration with Sanofi

• San Diego-based Seawolf and Sanofi will develop treatments for bleeding disorders and other undisclosed conditions

• Seawolf could get milestone payments and royalties

• CEO Elizabeth Alcamo told Reuters the agreement includes an upfront payment, though she declined to say how much

Seawolf's TRIDENT Technology and Therapeutic Focus

TRIDENT Platform Explained

• Seawolf's technology, called TRIDENT, uses tiny fat particles to carry DNA into the nucleus of cells without using viruses

Advantages Over Existing Gene Therapies

• The company says it can offer longer-lasting effects than RNA medicines and the option of repeat dosing that virus-based gene therapies lack

Lead Program and Future Plans

• The lead program, which has been tested only in animals, aims to build muscle and reduce fat, and could be used for obesity, muscle loss and osteoporosis

• Seawolf expects to pick a drug candidate by late 2027 and file to begin human trials by the end of 2028

• But "we'll probably need to raise some additional capital" to reach that stage, Alcamo said

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Seawolf raised $100 million in Series A from Versant Ventures, MPM BioImpact, Novartis Venture Fund, Eli Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics and others (fiercebiotech.com)
  • It partnered with Sanofi on DNA‑based TRIDENT platform targeting bleeding disorders and metabolic conditions, with potential $1.2 billion in milestones (pathwaytocures.org)
  • TRIDENT leverages lipid nanoparticle delivery of DNA—non‑viral, durable, re‑dosable—aiming first at muscle‑building/fat‑reducing indications, with human trials expected by end‑2028 (ipqwery.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding has Seawolf Therapeutics raised?
Seawolf Therapeutics has raised $100 million in Series A funding.
Who are the key investors in Seawolf Therapeutics?
Key investors include Versant Ventures, MPM BioImpact, Novartis Venture Fund, Eli Lilly, and CRISPR Therapeutics.
What is the nature of Seawolf’s deal with Sanofi?
Seawolf and Sanofi have an agreement to develop DNA-based medicines, with milestone payments and royalties that could total up to $1.2 billion.
What technology does Seawolf Therapeutics use?
Seawolf uses TRIDENT technology, which delivers DNA into cell nuclei using tiny fat particles, not viruses.
When does Seawolf plan to start human drug trials?
Seawolf expects to file for human trials by the end of 2028 after selecting a drug candidate in late 2027.

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