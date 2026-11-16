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Finance

British insurer L&G's third-quarter outflows slow, retail momentum holds strong

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Legal & General Q3: Slower Outflows, Strong Retail and Annuity Growth

Legal & General Q3 Financial Performance Overview

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General reported smaller-than-expected third-quarter net outflows at its asset management arm on Monday, helped by strong momentum in its retail business.

Key Highlights from Q3 Results

Here are some details:

Net Outflows and Managed Assets

• The company's net outflows slowed to £3 billion ($3.96 billion) in the quarter, beating expectations of £4.5 billion of outflows, as per a company-compiled consensus

Asset Management and Market Movements

• Total managed-assets reached £1.2 trillion at the end of September, up 4% year-on-year, though down £12 billion in the quarter, primarily reflecting negative market movements

Retail and Annuity Business Growth

• L&G said strong retail momentum seen in the first half continued into the third quarter, as annuity sales increased 25% year-on-year to £1.5 billion in the first nine months

Strategic Initiatives and Leadership

• CEO António Simoes has been simplifying the sprawling 190-year-old financial group through job cuts and divestitures as part of efforts to reduce costs and improve performance

Pension Risk Transfer Volumes

• However, L&G's UK pension risk transfer volumes reached £3.6 billion in the quarter, missing estimates of £4.6 billion

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net outflows narrowed to £3 billion versus an expected £4.5 billion, helped by improved asset management performance and strategic flows (group.legalandgeneral.com).
  • Retail offerings remained strong: annuity sales rose 25 % year‑on‑year to £1.5 billion (nine‑month total), with £0.5 billion in Q3 alone (group.legalandgeneral.com).
  • Workplace net flows surged to £4.5 billion in Q3 (57 % year‑on‑year increase), retail protection and solvency metrics also improved, while UK pension risk transfers fell short at £3.6 billion versus a £4.6 billion consensus (group.legalandgeneral.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much were Legal & General's Q3 2023 net outflows?
Net outflows at Legal & General's asset management arm slowed to £3 billion in the third quarter of 2023, beating expectations of £4.5 billion.
What drove Legal & General's strong retail momentum in Q3?
Legal & General saw a 25% year-on-year increase in annuity sales, reaching £1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023, helping maintain strong retail momentum.
How much did Legal & General's total managed assets change by Q3 2023?
Total managed assets reached £1.2 trillion by the end of September 2023, up 4% year-on-year but down £12 billion in the quarter due to negative market movements.
What is Legal & General's current approach to cost reduction?
CEO António Simoes has been simplifying the company through job cuts and divestitures to reduce costs and improve performance.
Did Legal & General meet its UK pension risk transfer target?
No, Legal & General's UK pension risk transfer volumes reached £3.6 billion in Q3, missing the estimate of £4.6 billion.

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