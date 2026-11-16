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Maire bets on LNG projects with acquisition from Baker Hughes' unit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maire bets on LNG projects with acquisition from Baker Hughes' unit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Maire Strengthens LNG Portfolio with $220M Acquisition from Baker Hughes Unit

Maire's Strategic LNG Acquisition and Market Impact

By Francesca Landini

Overview of the Acquisition

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italian engineering group Maire is betting on growing demand for liquefied natural gas with its acquisition of gas liquefaction technologies from a unit of US-based Baker Hughes for $220 million, executives said on Monday.

Shares in Maire were up 3.6% at 0905 GMT, outperforming Milan's All-Share index, which was down 0.35%.

Details of the Transaction

The Italian company said on Sunday that its Nextchem unit would acquire LNG process technologies from Chart Industries.

Those technologies have already been selected for projects at the pre-final investment decision stage and, if approved, could support around 90 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG capacity, Maire said in a presentation.

Executive Commentary and Project Pipeline

"I am very confident that most of opportunities in the pipeline we have acquired will be converted into projects," Maire CEO Alessandro Bernini told an analysts' call.

Potential projects are located in the United States, Latin America and western and eastern Africa, company executives said.

Technological Assets and Financial Outlook

Nextchem will acquire Chart Industries' mid-scale integrated pre-cooled single mixed refrigerant, small-scale LNG process technologies, related intellectual property, and more than 90 patents.

Maire expects the licensing business to generate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of at least $25 million in 2027, and said the acquisition would have a positive impact on its EBITDA margin.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Plans

As part of the transaction, Nextchem will enter into a 10-year cold-box supply agreement with Chart Industries and offer customers an integrated LNG platform covering process licensing, engineering services and key equipment supply.

The acquisition follows an agreement signed in February between Maire's Tecnimont unit and Baker Hughes on LNG initiatives.

The deal with Chart Industries is expected to close by year end or early January 2027.

(Additional reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Acquisition expands Nextchem’s portfolio into LNG process licensing across small to mid-scale and floating applications, adding proven technology and a 12‑person specialist team (groupmaire.com)
  • Acquisition includes 14 mtpa already operational, 57 mtpa under construction, and 90 mtpa in pre‑FID pipeline; plus a 10‑year cold‑box supply agreement (groupmaire.com)
  • Expected to generate at least $25 million EBITDA in 2027, margin‑accretive, and supports Maire’s integrated technology‑driven, asset‑light strategy; closing by end‑2026/early Jan 2027 (groupmaire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Maire acquired from Baker Hughes’ unit?
Maire acquired gas liquefaction technologies, including patents and intellectual property, from Chart Industries, a unit of Baker Hughes, for $220 million.
What is the expected impact of the acquisition on Maire's financials?
The acquisition is expected to generate at least $25 million in EBITDA by 2027 and have a positive impact on Maire's EBITDA margin.
What regions are targeted for Maire's potential LNG projects?
Potential LNG projects are planned in the United States, Latin America, and both western and eastern Africa.
What technologies did Nextchem acquire from Chart Industries?
Nextchem acquired mid-scale integrated pre-cooled single mixed refrigerant and small-scale LNG process technologies, along with over 90 patents.
When is the Maire-Chart Industries acquisition expected to close?
The deal is expected to close by year end or early January 2027.

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