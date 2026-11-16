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Italian court places Revolut unit under supervision over money-laundering - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italian court places Revolut unit under supervision over money-laundering

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Money laundering Italy Revolut

Italian Court Puts Revolut Bank Under Supervision for Money-Laundering Failures

Italian Court's Ruling and Impact on Revolut Bank

Background of the Judicial Administration

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court has placed the European unit of British bank Revolut under judicial administration after finding that convicted mobsters and money launderers had funnelled illicit cash through its accounts.

Details of the Measure and Deficiencies Found

The one-year measure targets Lithuania-based Revolut Bank UAB, which operates in Italy through a local branch. In a 39-page ruling reviewed by Reuters, the court cited "serious deficiencies" in the lender's anti-money laundering controls.

Financial Flows and Suspicious Activity Reports

The Milan court said inadequate safeguards had enabled 24 people, either under investigation or already convicted of various crimes, to conceal financial flows totalling €41.9 million between 2021 and 2026.

During that time, rival lenders filed 265 suspicious transaction reports regarding the 24 suspects, while Revolut Bank UAB filed none, the ruling said.

Revolut's Position and Next Steps

Revolut is not under criminal investigation, and the oversight applies exclusively to its Italian operations, with no expected disruption to retail or commercial services.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • The Milan court ordered judicial administration of Revolut’s Italy operations due to AML failures enabling money laundering by 24 individuals amounting to €41.9 million over 2021–2026, with zero Suspicious Transaction Reports filed despite 265 reports from rival banks (lb.lt).
  • This supervisory measure is limited to Revolut Bank UAB’s Italian branch and does not constitute a criminal investigation; retail and commercial services are expected to continue unaffected (lb.lt).
  • Revolut has faced prior regulatory scrutiny: in Lithuania it was fined €3.5 million in April 2025 for AML shortcomings, and in Italy it was fined over €11 million in April 2026 by the competition authority for unfair commercial practices (assets.revolut.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Revolut Bank placed under judicial administration in Italy?
An Italian court found serious deficiencies in Revolut Bank's anti-money laundering controls after illicit cash was funneled through its accounts.
Which branch of Revolut is affected by the court's decision?
The Lithuania-based Revolut Bank UAB, operating in Italy through a local branch, is affected by the judicial oversight.
Are Revolut's retail and commercial services impacted by this oversight?
No disruption to Revolut's retail or commercial services is currently expected due to the judicial administration.
Is Revolut facing criminal investigation over money laundering in Italy?
Revolut itself is not under criminal investigation; the oversight only concerns its Italian branch operations.
How much illicit money was allegedly funneled through Revolut accounts?
The court cited concealed financial flows totaling €41.9 million between 2021 and 2026.

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