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Finance

Carmila plans takeover of Italy's IGD to form group with €9 billion property portfolio

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Carmila to Merge with IGD, Forming €9bn Shopping Centre Operator

Details of the Carmila and IGD Merger Agreement

Overview of the Proposed Combination

Nov 16 (Reuters) - French commercial real estate group Carmila said on Monday it had proposed a "friendly" combination with Italian peer IGD, in a deal that would create a western European shopping centre operator with a €9 billion ($10 billion) property portfolio.

Shareholder Agreements and Transaction Terms

Deal with IGD's Largest Shareholder

• Carmila has signed a deal with IGD's largest shareholder, Coop Alleanza 3.0, under which the investor agreed to contribute about 41% of IGD's shares in exchange for newly issued Carmila shares

Exchange Ratio and Offer Structure

• Under the terms, Coop Alleanza 3.0 would receive 0.31 new Carmila shares for each IGD share tendered

• After the exchange, Carmila will launch a mandatory public exchange offer for all remaining IGD shares on the same terms, with the aim of delisting the Italian company

Financial Impact and Shareholder Responses

Expected Cost Savings

• The transaction is expected to bring around €15 million in annual cost savings, Carmila said

Response from IGD's Second-Largest Shareholder

• Unicoop Etruria, IGD's second-largest shareholder, said it would tender its 10% stake in the mandatory offer

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Carmila proposes to combine with IGD via a share‑swap deal with Coop Alleanza 3.0, which would deliver ~41% of IGD’s shares in exchange for new Carmila stock.
  • Following the exchange, Carmila will launch a mandatory public offer for the remaining IGD shares, aiming to take the company private and delist it.
  • Combined entity would oversee a ~€9 billion property portfolio, generating approximately €15 million in annual synergies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of Carmila's proposal to acquire IGD?
Carmila aims to create a leading western European shopping centre group with a €9 billion property portfolio.
How will IGD shareholders benefit from the deal?
IGD shareholders will exchange their shares for newly issued Carmila shares, with 0.31 Carmila shares offered for each IGD share.
What cost savings are expected from the Carmila-IGD merger?
The transaction is expected to generate around €15 million in annual cost savings.
What is Coop Alleanza 3.0's role in the transaction?
Coop Alleanza 3.0, IGD's largest shareholder, will contribute about 41% of IGD shares in exchange for Carmila shares.
Will IGD remain listed after the merger?
No, Carmila plans to delist IGD from the stock exchange following the completion of the exchange offer.

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