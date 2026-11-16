How Foreign Exchange Exposure Changes Corporate Cash Flow

A company can agree a profitable overseas sale and receive less cash in its home currency than expected when the invoice is paid. The customer may have settled the full amount on time. The difference arises because the exchange rate moved between pricing the transaction and converting the receipt.

A company can agree a profitable overseas sale and receive less cash in its home currency than expected when the invoice is paid. The customer may have settled the full amount on time. The difference arises because the exchange rate moved between pricing the transaction and converting the receipt.

For finance teams, foreign exchange exposure connects sales decisions, purchasing commitments and funding requirements. Managing it begins with understanding the amounts and dates involved. Financial instruments may reduce particular risks, but they cannot compensate for an inaccurate forecast or a policy that leaves responsibility unclear. The business objective is to make cash outcomes more predictable within an agreed tolerance.

Separating market size from business exposure

The Bank for International Settlements reported that global foreign exchange turnover averaged $9.6 trillion a day in April 2025, an increase of 28% from 2022. That figure describes trading activity across the market. It is not a measure of corporate payments or a guarantee that every currency can be exchanged cheaply at any moment.

A company's exposure is more specific. It may arise from foreign-currency invoices, payroll, supplier contracts or debt. It can also begin before an invoice exists, when a business quotes a price that remains open for acceptance. The amount of commercial uncertainty depends on how firmly the underlying transaction has been agreed.

The US International Trade Administration's explanation of foreign exchange risk highlights the interval between concluding a sale and receiving payment. That interval links the currency decision directly to the expected proceeds from ordinary business activity.

Identifying the amount and timing at risk

An exposure register can distinguish confirmed invoices from forecast transactions. It records the currency, expected settlement date and business owner, together with any existing offset or hedge. A sales forecast with a low probability of completion should not automatically be treated in the same way as a contractual payment due next week.

Consider a hypothetical exporter expecting a receipt of EUR 1 million. At an assumed rate of USD 1.10 per euro, the receipt would convert to USD 1.1 million before costs. At USD 1.05, it would convert to USD 1.05 million. The USD 50,000 difference illustrates exchange-rate sensitivity; it is not a forecast or a proposed trade.

If the customer also pays late, the company may need additional working capital before conversion occurs. Collection risk and currency risk therefore interact. A treasury report that lists the invoice amount without updating the expected receipt date can understate the funding pressure the business actually faces.

Assessing natural offsets before financial instruments

Receipts and payments in the same currency can provide an operational offset. A business receiving euros might use part of that balance for euro-denominated supplier invoices. The remaining amount, rather than the gross receipts alone, is relevant to the conversion decision, provided the cash is legally available and the dates align.

The International Trade Administration's discussion of foreign exchange risk management describes these natural hedges alongside forwards and options. The underlying principle is to reduce exposure arising from commercial activity. Matching receipts with expenditure may limit the amount requiring conversion, although it does not remove every timing or liquidity problem.

Apparent offsets need scrutiny. A receipt expected in six months does not fund a supplier invoice due tomorrow. Cash held by one subsidiary may not be freely transferable to another. Taxes, contractual restrictions and local rules can affect access. Consolidated reporting should not imply that every balance is immediately available throughout the group.

Understanding what hedging changes

A forward contract fixes an exchange rate for an agreed amount and settlement date. This can improve certainty about a future conversion, but it creates a contractual obligation. If the underlying order is cancelled or the receipt changes, the company may need to amend or close the contract, potentially at a cost.

A purchased currency option generally provides a right to exchange at specified terms without the same obligation to exercise. That flexibility has a premium and defined conditions. More complex structures can create additional obligations, so a product's name alone does not establish the protection it provides.

These instruments affect the distribution of possible outcomes. A hedge may reduce the benefit of a favourable currency move while protecting against an unfavourable one. Evaluating it only against the exchange rate eventually observed can miss its purpose. The relevant assessment considers the exposure, the approved objective, transaction costs and whether the arrangement behaved as expected.

Keeping cash planning separate from accounting presentation

An exchange difference in financial statements does not necessarily represent cash paid or received during the same period. Finance teams need to distinguish the cash consequences of settling transactions from the accounting effects of translating balances or foreign operations. Confusing the two can lead managers to hedge an accounting number without understanding the underlying economic exposure.

IAS 21 from the IFRS Foundation addresses foreign-currency transactions and translation. Derivatives and hedge accounting require consideration of other applicable requirements, including IFRS 9. The appropriate treatment depends on the arrangement and reporting framework; a commercial description of a hedge does not establish its accounting eligibility.

Accounting policy and treasury policy should consequently communicate with each other while serving distinct purposes. Treasury needs reliable settlement forecasts and liquidity information. Financial reporting needs the correct recognition, measurement and disclosures. An instrument that supports cash certainty can still produce accounting volatility if the relevant hedge accounting requirements are not met.

Managing settlement and liquidity risks

Agreeing an exchange rate does not complete the movement of money. Settlement requires each party to deliver the relevant currency through the agreed arrangements. A company needs to know the funding deadline, payment instructions and procedures for resolving a failed or delayed transfer.

BIS guidance on foreign exchange settlement risk explains payment-versus-payment arrangements, under which one currency's final transfer occurs only if the other currency's final transfer occurs. This addresses principal settlement risk, but does not remove liquidity or replacement-cost risks when a transaction fails to settle.

That supervisory guidance is directed at banks, yet the distinction matters for corporate customers discussing settlement with providers. Operational controls remain necessary regardless of the instrument used. Independently checking changes to bank details, separating approval from execution and reconciling settlements can help prevent a currency transaction from becoming a payment-control failure.

Establishing accountability for currency decisions

A treasury policy can define which exposures may be hedged, permitted instruments and approval limits. It can also specify how forecast changes are reported and who investigates exceptions. The controls need to fit the organisation's capability. A sophisticated product can be inappropriate if staff cannot value it, monitor its obligations or explain its behaviour.

Sales and purchasing teams influence exposure before treasury sees a cash forecast. Long quotation periods, foreign-currency discounts and revised supplier terms can all change the amount or timing of risk. Reporting those decisions promptly helps finance distinguish a commercial change from an unexplained variance in the treasury records.

Scenario analysis supports that discussion. Management can examine a delayed receipt, a smaller order or an adverse exchange-rate movement without treating any scenario as a prediction. The result should show the potential cash need and the decisions available. This is more useful than a single exchange-rate forecast presented with unwarranted confidence.

Connecting provider terms with internal forecasts

The commercial terms of a currency facility also deserve precisely the same attention as its quoted exchange rate. A company may face credit limits, collateral requirements or charges for changing a settlement date. These conditions can affect available liquidity even when a transaction was entered to reduce uncertainty elsewhere in the business.

Finance teams can record those obligations beside the underlying receipts and payments. This avoids treating a hedge as a separate treasury item with no connection to the cash forecast. It also helps managers understand why a delayed customer payment could require action before the customer has formally defaulted.

Comparisons between providers need consistent assumptions about currency amounts, dates and flexibility. A favourable headline rate may relate to a different service or funding arrangement. The decision therefore involves the complete contractual commitment, together with the organisation's capacity to monitor it throughout its life.

Judging outcomes against the business objective

Currency management is easier to assess when its objective is explicit. A company protecting a contracted margin has a different concern from one managing uncertain overseas expansion. Its reporting can explain the original exposure, changes in timing and the costs incurred to reduce uncertainty, rather than presenting every favourable movement as evidence of skill.

The strongest control is a reliable connection between commercial commitments and treasury decisions. Accurate exposure records, realistic cash forecasts and clear authority make that connection possible. Hedging can support the process, but cannot eliminate business risk or ensure that every outcome will be favourable.

This article provides general information about corporate financial risk management. It is not a recommendation to enter a particular currency transaction or use a specific financial instrument. Contract terms, accounting treatment and regulatory requirements require assessment against the circumstances of the organisation concerned.

References

1. BIS — Global FX trading hits 9.6 trillion dollars per day in April 2025.

https://www.bis.org/media-releases/20250930-global-fx-trading-hits-96-trillion-day-april-2025-and-otc-interest-rate-derivatives-surge-79

2. US International Trade Administration — Foreign Exchange Risk.

https://www.trade.gov/foreign-exchange-risk

3. US International Trade Administration — Trade Finance Guide Foreign Exchange Risk Management.

https://www.trade.gov/report/trade-finance-guide

4. IFRS Foundation — IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ias-21-the-effects-of-changes-in-foreign-exchange-rates/

5. BIS Basel Committee — Foreign exchange risks and settlement guidance.

https://www.bis.org/committees/bcbs/basel-consolidated-guidelines/module/rma/20