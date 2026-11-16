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Outsourcing is a bigger risk than scams for euro zone banks, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Outsourcing is a bigger risk than scams for euro zone banks, ECB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets European Central Bank cybersecurity

ECB Warns Outsourcing is Bigger Cyber Threat Than Scams for Euro Zone Banks

ECB Highlights Key Cybersecurity Risks for Euro Zone Banks

Incidents and Impact Overview

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Failures at external providers have been a bigger source of tech woes for euro zone banks than fraud attempts, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

Malicious Actions vs. Outsourcing Failures

• The ECB said malicious actions accounted for a relatively small share of major cyber incidents at euro zone banks between the start of 2025 and September 2026, with most of these incidents having a small impact

Third-Party Provider Risks

• By contrast, around one-fifth of cyber incidents originated from third-party providers that banks use, particularly for their IT systems, the ECB added in a chapter of its Financial Stability Review

Resilience and Dependencies

• The ECB said outsourcing to large providers could enhance banks' resilience as these "often have privileged access to highly cyber-capable frontier (AI) models and possess the expertise to make them work"

• On the other hand, it created problematic "dependencies" because these large providers tend to be based outside the European Union

Recommendations for Enhanced Cybersecurity

Coordinated Efforts and Customer Guidance

• The ECB said a coordinated effort was needed between banks, tech firms and authorities to enhance resilience to AI-powered attacks. This included telling customers to hold "sufficient cash" in case their bank was affected

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Failures at outsourced third‑party providers—particularly for IT systems—pose a larger cyber risk to euro‑zone banks than fraud or scams, per the ECB Financial Stability Review.
  • While malicious actions accounted for a small share of cyber incidents from early 2025 to Sept 2026, roughly one‑fifth originated from external providers, highlighting problematic dependencies on non‑EU firms.
  • Despite outsourcing offering access to advanced AI tools, it creates systemic risk; the ECB urges banks, tech firms and regulators to collaborate on resilience, including advising customers to hold sufficient cash.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the ECB identify as the main tech risk for euro zone banks?
The ECB states that failures at external providers, especially IT service outsourcing, are a bigger tech risk than scams or fraud attempts for euro zone banks.
How significant are malicious actions in recent cyber incidents according to the ECB?
The ECB reports that malicious actions account for only a small share of major cyber incidents and usually cause limited impact.
Why does outsourcing create problems for euro zone banks?
Outsourcing can lead to problematic dependencies on large providers, many of whom operate outside the EU, increasing risk exposure.
How can outsourcing also benefit banks’ resilience?
Large providers often have advanced cyber expertise and privileged access to AI models, potentially enhancing banks' resilience.
What action does the ECB recommend to strengthen bank security?
The ECB urges coordinated efforts between banks, tech firms, and authorities, including advising customers to keep enough cash on hand in case of disruptions.

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