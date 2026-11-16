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Germany's Uniper expects core profit of up to €1.5 billion in 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Uniper expects core profit of up to €1.5 billion in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Uniper Expects Up to €1.5 Billion Core Profit in 2027 with Data Centre Focus

Uniper's Financial Outlook and Strategic Investments

2027 Core Profit Expectations

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Uniper expects core profit of €1.2 billion to €1.5 billion ($1.3-$1.65 billion) in 2027, compared with €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion forecast for this year, the German state-owned energy group said on Monday during a capital markets day.

Investment Plans and Data Centre Growth

Uniper, which Berlin is currently seeking to sell in a dual-track process, also plans to invest around €6 billion until the early 2030s, it said, with data centres becoming a key growth area for the group.

Capitalising on AI-Driven Demand

Uniper, in presentation slides, said it could capitalise on growing demand for AI-related data centres either by selling or leasing available locations with grid connections or by striking power deals with hyperscalers or operators.

Grid Capacity and Project Locations

The company said it had secured around 700 megawatts in grid capacity for these projects, which could materialise in Germany, Britain, the Netherlands or Sweden.

Adjusted Net Profit Forecast

Adjusted net profit is expected at €550 million to €750 million in 2027, compared with €550 million to €650 million this year, Uniper said.

($1 = €0.9073)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal and Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Uniper predicts 2027 core profit of €1.2–1.5 billion, up from €1.1–1.3 billion expected for 2026. (live.euronext.com)
  • The company will invest around €6 billion until the early 2030s, focusing on gas plants and fast-growing AI-linked data centre opportunities. citeturn618094news6
  • Uniper has secured approximately 700 MW of grid capacity at former power plant sites across Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Sweden—enough for several hyperscale data centres—with deals near closing. (uniper.energy)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Uniper's 2027 profit outlook compare to 2023?
The 2027 profit is forecast to rise compared to 2023's forecast of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion.
What key growth area is Uniper focusing on?
Uniper is focusing on data centres as a key growth area.
How much does Uniper plan to invest until the early 2030s?
Uniper plans to invest around €6 billion until the early 2030s.
In what countries could Uniper's new projects materialize?
Uniper's projects could be developed in Germany, Britain, the Netherlands or Sweden.

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