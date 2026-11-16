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Exclusive-Italian court places Revolut unit under supervision over money-laundering - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Italian court places Revolut unit under supervision over money-laundering

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Money laundering Regulations compliance

Italian Court Supervises Revolut Unit Over Money Laundering Deficiencies

Italian Court Takes Action Against Revolut Over Anti-Money Laundering Failures

By Emilio Parodi

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court has placed the European unit of British bank Revolut under judicial administration after finding that convicted mobsters and money launderers had funnelled illicit cash through its accounts.

The one-year measure targets Lithuania-based Revolut Bank UAB, which operates in Italy through a local branch. In a 39-page ruling reviewed by Reuters, the court cited "serious deficiencies" in the lender's anti-money laundering controls.

The Milan court said inadequate safeguards had enabled 24 people, either under investigation or already convicted of various crimes, to conceal financial flows totalling €41.9 million ($46.2 million) between 2021 and 2026.

During that time, rival lenders filed 265 suspicious transaction reports regarding the 24 suspects, while Revolut Bank UAB filed none, the ruling said.

Revolut acknowledged the decision by the Milan court and said it would cooperate fully with the Italian authorities.

Revolut's Response and Background

"We take our regulatory obligations and anti-money laundering controls extremely seriously, and we continuously invest in strengthening our systems to combat financial crime, our transaction-monitoring models, and our dedicated compliance teams across all markets," it said in a statement.

Revolut is not under criminal investigation, and the oversight applies exclusively to its Italian operations, with no disruption to retail or commercial services.

Revolut has grown rapidly since its founding in 2015 to become a challenger to established banks, reaching a valuation of $115 billion. It has faced problems with its internal controls and took three years to get a banking licence in the UK, after issues with company accounts attracted regulatory scrutiny.

In Italy, the company was hit by an €11.5 million fine by the competition authority in April and the company said in September it had unwittingly sent customer information to hackers, drawing criticism from Italy’s interior minister.

Judicial Administration and Alleged Shortcomings

Preventive Measures and Compliance Restoration

ALLEGED SHORTCOMINGS WERE NOT ISOLATED, JUDGES SAY

As in previous cases involving companies in sectors such as fashion and logistics, the judicial administration measure is preventive rather than punitive. It is designed to protect a company while restoring internal compliance and control systems aimed at forestalling future criminal conduct.

Milan prosecutors and the court attributed what they described as negligent conduct to the bank, alleging that it had failed to implement adequate controls to avoid illicit activity.

Revolut Bank UAB, the group's licensed entity in Lithuania that operates the Italian branch, is ultimately owned by UK-based Revolut Group Holdings Ltd.

Prosecutors said the Revolut group has more than 50 million customers worldwide and over 5 million in Italy, making it the country's fifth-largest banking provider by client numbers and its top foreign bank.

The court said the alleged shortcomings in controls were not isolated incidents but were "embedded in a stable management model, repeatedly applied over time", which prevented authorities from identifying and freezing illicit funds. 

Unfair Advantage Over Competitors

GAINING AN UNFAIR ADVANTAGE

In their filing, prosecutors said the bank had been used as a "financial reservoir" for serious criminals, giving it an unfair advantage over rival institutions equipped with adequate anti-money laundering systems.

The court appointed two judicial administrators tasked with broad oversight and inspection powers, which could be expanded if the bank failed to cooperate fully or if further critical issues emerged.

The measure will remain in place for one year, subject to periodic reviews of its implementation.

Remediation Plan and Oversight Requirements

Under the ruling, Revolut must execute a 15-point remediation plan. It has five days to appoint an internal liaison officer and 60 days to submit an action plan addressing its compliance failures.

The administrators are required to file a preliminary report within 30 days and a comprehensive assessment of Revolut's anti-money laundering controls within 90 days.

Regulatory Investigation and Potential Penalties

Inspection by Financial Police

ECONOMY MINISTRY ASSESSING POSSIBLE PENALTIES

The judicial action stems from a 2024 inspection by Milan's Guardia di Finanza police into Revolut Digital Assets Europe (formerly called RT Digital Securities Cyprus), the entity that handles cryptocurrency services for European users.

In a report completed in December 2024, financial police alleged more than one million violations of customer due-diligence and data-retention rules, alongside 60 failures to flag suspicious transactions.

Role of the Economy Ministry

The report was sent to Italy's Economy Ministry, which is responsible for imposing administrative sanctions.

The ministry has not formally opened sanction proceedings because the deadline for Revolut to file objections runs until 2027, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. 

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris, editing by Crispian Balmer and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The court’s preventive measure targets Revolut’s Italian operations and stems from a 39‑page ruling highlighting “serious deficiencies” in AML controls that allowed illicit flows of €41.9 million by 24 individuals between 2021–2026, with no STRs filed by Revolut despite 265 by other banks
  • Judicial administration (non‑punitive) assigns court‑appointed administrators to oversee and ensure implementation of a 15‑point remediation plan; operations remain intact and the oversight is limited to Italian AML compliance
  • This move comes amid broader regulatory scrutiny: Revolut faced a €3.5 million AML fine in Lithuania in April 2025 and an €11.5 million antitrust fine in Italy earlier this year

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Italian court place Revolut under judicial administration?
The court found serious deficiencies in Revolut's anti-money laundering controls, which allowed convicted mobsters and money launderers to funnel illicit funds through its accounts.
Does the supervision impact Revolut's services in Italy and other countries?
The oversight applies exclusively to Revolut's Italian operations and does not disrupt its retail or commercial services.
What are the main compliance failures cited by the court?
The court cited inadequate safeguards that enabled 24 people under investigation or convicted of crimes to conceal €41.9 million in financial flows without filing any suspicious transaction reports.
What steps must Revolut take under the court's ruling?
Revolut must execute a 15-point remediation plan, appoint a liaison officer within five days, and submit a compliance action plan within 60 days.
Is Revolut under criminal investigation in Italy?
Revolut is not under criminal investigation; the current supervision is a preventive measure to restore internal compliance and control systems.

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