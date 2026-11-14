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Trump to meet Putin and Xi in China, White House says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump to meet Putin and Xi in China, White House says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Trump to Meet Putin and Xi in China for Nuclear Weapons Talks, Says White House

US President's Upcoming Diplomatic Engagements

Details of the Planned Meeting

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 - A White House spokesperson said on Friday US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of his trip to China next week.

Agenda: Nuclear Weapons Reduction

Trump will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons during the meeting, a spokesperson said.

Expectations from the Talks

"We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement," a US official said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Key Takeaways

  • This would mark a rare, possibly historic trilateral meeting among the leaders of the world’s three largest nuclear powers (apnews.com).
  • Discussions are expected to center on nuclear weapons reduction and ending the war in Iran, but officials caution that no concrete agreement is expected (apnews.com).
  • The meeting was confirmed by the White House on Nov 13 ahead of the APEC summit scheduled for Nov 18–19 in Shenzhen (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will President Trump meet during his trip to China?
President Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
What will be discussed at the meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi?
The leaders will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons.
Is an agreement expected from the Trump-Putin-Xi meeting?
No, according to the White House, no agreement is expected from the meeting.
When will President Trump's meeting with Putin and Xi take place?
The meeting will happen at the end of President Trump’s trip to China next week.

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