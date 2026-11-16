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Trump backs potential return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump backs potential return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Trump Endorses Jensen Huang's Potential Comeback as Nvidia CEO Amid Scandal

Trump Comments on Jensen Huang's Potential Return

By Steve Holland

Background of Jensen Huang's Departure

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang return as chief executive officer of Nvidia, adding his voice to calls for Huang's reinstatement after an affair with a suspected Chinese spy forced him out. 

Trump's Statements to Reporters

Trump, speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to the Philippines and China, said he thought Huang had "learned a big lesson" and that the allegations might come up during his visit to China.

"I would certainly not mind seeing that," he said of Huang's potential return to Nvidia. "He could return. There's a big group of people that would like him to return."

Public and Industry Support for Huang

Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's CEO and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Petition and High-Profile Supporters

A petition calling for his reinstatement has been signed by more than 177,000 people, according to the website hosting ​it. Those listed as signatories included Elon ⁠Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Replit CEO ​Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Trump's Relationship with Jensen Huang

Trump counts Huang as a strong ally in the business world and has backed him despite revelations about his extramarital affair with Chinese national Alice Huang, the suspected spy. The two are not related.

National Security Concerns

Trump said he did not believe his relationship with Jensen Huang had put national security at risk.

"It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before, and you know China plays games with us, and we play games with China," Trump said.

Allegations Against Alice Huang

Trump reiterated that he did not know whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy and would investigate.

"Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy. I don't know that she was a spy at all," he said.

Trump said he may discuss the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during this week's trip.

Implications for the Commerce Department

The scandal has put pressure on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amid questions about whether he has done enough to restrict AI chip shipments to China. Senior White House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out, Reuters reported last week.

Trump's Support for Howard Lutnick

Trump, who considers Lutnick a close friend, on Monday told reporters he had no plans to replace him. Trump said Lutnick is “doing a very good job” and when asked whether he retained confidence in the commerce chief, said, "Yeah, I do."

A White House official said Lutnick would join Trump and other administration officials on the Asia trip.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by David Ljunggren, Doina Chiacu, Colleen Jenkins and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump publicly backs Huang’s potential return despite national security concerns and ongoing investigation (brecorder.com)
  • A petition—‘Stand With Jensen’—has drawn over 178,000 signatures, including high-profile figures like Elon Musk, Amjad Masad, and Tim Sweeney (za.investing.com)
  • Huang resigned on November 12, 2026 amid investigations into an affair with Alice Huang (alleged spy) and a second affair with a subordinate; Nvidia’s board has appointed interim CEO Colette Kress and launched a probe (abcnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO?
Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO following an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang.
Does Donald Trump support Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia?
Yes, President Trump publicly stated he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang return as Nvidia's CEO.
Who are some notable figures supporting Huang's reinstatement?
Notable supporters include Elon Musk, Amjad Masad, and Tim Sweeney, who have signed a reinstatement petition.
What is the role of Alice Huang in the Nvidia CEO scandal?
Alice Huang is a Chinese national, suspected by some to be a spy, who was involved in an affair with Jensen Huang.
How has the U.S. government responded to the Nvidia CEO situation?
Trump and senior White House officials have discussed potential security concerns and the actions of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

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