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Silicon Valley leaders back call for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Silicon Valley leaders back call for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Silicon Valley Leaders Rally for Jensen Huang’s Return as Nvidia CEO

Petition and Industry Response to Jensen Huang’s Resignation

Background of Jensen Huang’s Resignation

Nov 16 (Reuters) - A petition calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO is drawing support from prominent Silicon Valley personalities, four days after his resignation stemming from revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy.

Support for the Petition

Prominent Signatories

More than 177,000 people had signed the petition, according to the website hosting it. Those listed as signatories included Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Open Letter from Investors

The “Stand With Jensen” website coincided with an open letter from two prominent investors, Atreides Management's Gavin Baker and Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner, who urged Nvidia's board to avoid rushing to replace Huang before all the facts were known.

Message from the Open Letter

"We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA's best interests," according to an open letter published on the website.

Impact on Nvidia and the Tech Industry

Huang had stepped down on Thursday in a move that plunged the AI chip heavyweight into crisis and sent shockwaves across the industry he helped bankroll.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Key Takeaways

  • An online petition has surpassed 175,000 signatures—including from Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney, Amjad Masad, Garry Tan, and others—demanding Jensen Huang’s reinstatement amid allegations and an ongoing independent investigation.
  • Investors Brad Gerstner (Altimeter) and Gavin Baker (Atreides) wrote to Nvidia’s board urging a deliberate, transparent leadership process that keeps Huang’s possible return on the table.
  • Silicon Valley executives are reportedly forming a lobbying “war room” and seeking support from the White House to influence Nvidia’s board decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO?
Jensen Huang resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.
Who are some notable supporters of Jensen Huang's return?
Notable supporters include Elon Musk, Amjad Masad, and Tim Sweeney, among other Silicon Valley personalities.
How many people have signed the petition to reinstate Jensen Huang?
More than 177,000 people have signed the petition for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO.
What have major investors said about the situation?
Investors such as Gavin Baker and Brad Gerstner urged Nvidia’s board not to rush the replacement and to conduct an independent investigation.
What impact did Jensen Huang's resignation have on Nvidia?
His resignation plunged Nvidia into crisis and sent shockwaves across the AI chip industry.

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