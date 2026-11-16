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Finance

EU adds Russian online retailer Wildberries' CEO to Russia sanctions list

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Sanctions Russia EU Markets

EU Adds Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim to Russian Sanctions List

EU Sanctions and Impact on Wildberries and Its CEO

Sanctions Imposed by the European Union

BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Union has added Tatyana Kim, chief executive of Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries, to its Russia sanctions list, the EU's Official Journal showed on Monday. 

Kim will now face a freeze on any assets held in the EU along with EU travel and transaction bans.

Brussels also imposed sanctions on 50 Russian banks and enablers of Russia's shadow fleet.

Reasons for Targeting Tatyana Kim and Wildberries

It said it had targeted Kim because Wildberries is "one of the largest taxpayers" in Russia and "operates as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods."

Accusations and Ukraine's Response

Ukraine has been attacking Wildberries facilities since mid-July. Kyiv says the company, whose vast product range includes items such as night-vision goggles, ammunition pouches and helmets alongside regular clothing, cosmetics and electronics, is supporting Russia's war effort. 

Responding to accusations that Wildberries sells dual-use goods, which that can have both civilian and military applications, Kim said in July that it did not offer anything that was not also available on major global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon or Alibaba. The Kremlin denied that Wildberries' warehouses were used for military purposes.  

Wildberries' Response to EU Sanctions

Wildberries said the EU sanctions on Kim would not affect its operations as it had no assets in the EU and did not conduct business there. It said Wildberries and other group companies would continue to operate as usual.  

Background on Tatyana Kim and Wildberries

Kim is currently ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's richest woman, with $5 billion in assets. She was born in the Chechen capital, Grozny, in 1975 to a family of ethnic Koreans. She worked as an English teacher before founding the company with her then-husband Vladislav Bakalchuk in 2004. 

The couple initially worked out of their apartment in the Moscow region but later rode the e-commerce boom of the 2010s to build Russia's largest online retailer.

(Reporting by John Irish in Brussels and Gleb Bryanski in Moscow; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s latest sanctions, adopted November 16, 2026, freeze any assets of Wildberries’ CEO Tatyana Kim, and ban her from EU travel and financial transactions “for facilitating the sale of military and dual‑use goods” (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, has been hit by Ukrainian drone attacks since mid‑July 2026, which destroyed around one‑third of its warehouse infrastructure, with Kyiv citing sales of military‑style items from the platform as justification (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Tatyana Kim is Russia’s richest woman—ranked for the fifth time by Forbes with a net worth around $5 billion—though her wealth has declined with infrastructure losses and valuation drops amid the conflict (rbc.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU sanction Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim?
The EU sanctioned Tatyana Kim because Wildberries allegedly supports Russia's military by facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods.
What restrictions will Tatyana Kim face due to the sanctions?
Kim faces an asset freeze within the EU, along with travel and transaction bans.
Does Wildberries have assets or operations in the EU?
Wildberries stated it has no assets in the EU and does not conduct business there.
What role does Wildberries play in Russia's economy?
Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer and is described as one of the country's largest taxpayers.
How did Wildberries respond to accusations of selling dual-use goods?
Wildberries denied the accusations and claimed all goods sold are also available on global e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Alibaba.

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