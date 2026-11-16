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Finance

Swiss family offices push self-regulation to prevent binding rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Switzerland

Swiss Family Offices Launch Voluntary Code to Strengthen Self-Regulation

Swiss Family Offices Introduce Voluntary Code of Conduct

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Swiss family offices are introducing a voluntary code of conduct to head off regulation, an industry group said, as they seek to bolster the position of Switzerland's financial sector in the competition to service the needs of billionaires.

Key Facts About Swiss Family Offices

  • Swiss single-family offices currently manage about 800 billion Swiss francs ($954 billion) in assets
  • Single-family offices manage the wealth of one family only and, unlike multi-family offices, do not currently need a license from the Swiss financial watchdog, FINMA

Objectives and Scope of the Voluntary Code

  • The Swiss Single Family Office Association said it hoped the voluntary code of conduct would become a standard for Switzerland's roughly 300 family offices

Regulatory Attention and Industry Response

  • SFOA officials told Reuters that regulators were paying closer attention as some family offices expand into lending and many have invested heavily in private markets, which are not publicly traded and face lighter oversight
  • "International pressure is growing ever greater," President Kurt Moosmann said

Main Provisions of the Code

  • The code requires families to disclose who belongs to the family and the sources of their wealth, and sets rules on decision-making, risk oversight and data protection
  • "Our members want to exclude black sheep," SFOA board member Felix Oeschger said
Background: Scandals and Industry Reputation
  • The initiative follows scandals that have damaged the sector's reputation, including the collapse of US family office Archegos and a major money-laundering case in Singapore

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8384 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Ariane Luthi; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Assets under management in Swiss single‑family offices have surged by around 30% since 2023 to approximately CHF 785 billion, underscoring their growing economic weight in Switzerland’s wealth‑management landscape (unisg.ch)
  • The voluntary code of conduct introduced by the Swiss Single Family Office Association mandates disclosure of family members and wealth origins, and sets standards for decision‑making, risk oversight and data protection, aiming to forestall formal FINMA regulation (finews.ch)
  • The move responds to mounting international scrutiny following high‑profile failures like Archegos and money‑laundering cases, as Swiss family offices expand into lending and private markets, raising regulatory risk (finews.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Swiss family offices doing to avoid binding regulations?
They are introducing a voluntary code of conduct to strengthen standards and avoid mandatory regulation.
How much do Swiss single-family offices manage in assets?
Swiss single-family offices currently manage about 800 billion Swiss francs ($954 billion) in assets.
Who oversees Swiss single-family offices?
Currently, they do not need a license from the Swiss financial watchdog FINMA, but regulators are paying closer attention.
What does the voluntary code of conduct require?
It requires disclosure of family members, sources of wealth, and sets rules on decision-making and data protection.
Why is there international pressure on Swiss family offices?
International pressure is increasing due to recent scandals and the growth of family office activities in less regulated areas.

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