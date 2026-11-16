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Italy's Prysmian to revisit US dual listing plans, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Prysmian to revisit US dual listing plans, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions AI Cables

Prysmian Reassesses US Dual Listing as AI and Acquisitions Boost Growth

Prysmian's Strategic Moves in the US Market

By Elvira Pollina

Renewed Focus on US Dual Listing

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian will resume analysing plans for a dual listing in the United States in the coming months, the CEO of the world's largest cable maker said on Monday, as acquisitions and AI-driven demand expand its US business.

  • The company, which is listed in Milan, considered a US listing in 2024 but later put those plans on hold

Market Relevance and Volatility

"We have become even more relevant in the United States than we were a year ago. Clearly, markets have changed as well and there is a bit more volatility, so we will reassess the path forward," Chief Executive Officer Massimo Battaini said on the sidelines of a conference in Milan, adding that a decision on whether to proceed would take longer

US Business Expansion Drivers

  • North America accounts for 40% of Prysmian's revenue. Investment in US data centres by hyperscalers, the biggest cloud computing companies, is boosting demand for its power and telecoms cables

Key Acquisitions in the US

  • Prysmian bought Texas-based copper wire manufacturer Encore Wire Corp for $4.79 billion in 2024, and Channell Commercial, a Californian designer and manufacturer of telecommunications enclosures, for $1.15 billion in 2025. This year it acquired electrical products maker Atkore in a $3.8 billion deal
Impact of AI on Cable Demand
  • Battaini said the company had seen no evidence of an AI bubble despite recent swings in global markets and growing investor concerns about the cost of funding AI projects
  • "In fact, demand for power cables and fibre-optic cables grew further in the third and fourth quarters compared with the first part of the year," Battaini said

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Prysmian will revisit a US dual listing in the coming months as North America now represents over 50% of results, up from 40% earlier. (za.investing.com)
  • The company has significantly expanded its US footprint via acquisitions: Encore Wire (2024, $4.79 bn), Channell Commercial (2025, $1.15 bn), and completed the Atkore deal (Oct 19, 2026, $3.8 bn), enhancing its transformation into a full electrical solutions provider. (live.euronext.com)
  • Data centre and AI-related demand—such as long-term supply deals with hyperscalers—is a key growth driver alongside electrification trends, with North America’s organic growth and margins rising strongly. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Prysmian considering a US dual listing?
Prysmian is considering a US dual listing to capitalize on its expanding US business, driven by acquisitions and AI-driven demand for its products.
What percentage of Prysmian's revenue comes from North America?
North America accounts for 40% of Prysmian's revenue.
Which US companies has Prysmian acquired recently?
Recent acquisitions include Encore Wire Corp, Channell Commercial, and Atkore, expanding Prysmian's footprint in the US.
How is AI impacting Prysmian's business?
AI is boosting demand for Prysmian's power and telecoms cables, especially from investment in US data centres by hyperscalers.
Has Prysmian seen evidence of an AI bubble?
Prysmian's CEO stated there is no evidence of an AI bubble, despite recent global market volatility.

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