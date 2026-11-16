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Finance

Norway to buy carbon credits from Morocco, Indonesia over 10-year period

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Norway Signs 10-Year Carbon Credit Agreements with Morocco & Indonesia

Norway's Long-Term Carbon Credit Deals with Morocco and Indonesia

COPENHAGEN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government said on Monday it has agreed to buy carbon credits from Morocco and Indonesia over 10 years, with revenue supporting the development of new renewable projects in the North African and South-East Asian countries.

Details of the Agreements

Norway will buy up to 8.78 million metric tons of carbon credits from Morocco and up to 12 million tonnes of emission reductions from Indonesia, the Nordic country said in two separate statements.

Statements from Norwegian Officials

• "This shows how international cooperation can deliver both emission cuts and a faster transition to renewable energy," Norwegian Climate Minister Sigrun Aasland said

Framework and Background

• The two agreements have been concluded under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which allows countries to cooperate on cutting emissions

• The agreements build on two previous cooperation deals that Norway signed with Indonesia and Morocco, respectively

Payment and Verification Process

• Norway will only pay for the emission reductions once they have been achieved, verified and delivered

Financial Disclosure

• Norway did not disclose any financial details of the two agreements

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Morocco pact includes a Generation‑Based Incentive program supporting about 2 GW of renewables and storage, using carbon finance to bridge project viability gaps in the North African country (gggi.org).
  • The Indonesia agreement, signed at COP31, covers up to 12 million tonnes from solar power projects by PLN, priced between US $20–40 per tonne, potentially worth US $240–480 million (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).
  • Both deals follow Norway’s strategy under the NOGER Initiative and its NACA Fund to source internationally transferred mitigation outcomes (ITMOs) from policy‑driven renewable programs, enhancing environmental integrity and accelerating the energy transition in host countries (regjeringen.no).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the duration of Norway's carbon credit agreements with Morocco and Indonesia?
The agreements will last for a period of 10 years.
How many carbon credits will Norway buy from Morocco?
Norway will purchase up to 8.78 million metric tons of carbon credits from Morocco.
What are the agreements between Norway, Morocco, and Indonesia based on?
The agreements are concluded under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, enabling international cooperation on emission cuts.
Will Norway pay upfront for the emission reductions?
No, Norway will only pay after emission reductions are achieved, verified, and delivered.
What will the revenue from the carbon credit agreements support?
Revenue will support development of new renewable energy projects in Morocco and Indonesia.

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