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US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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US Issues New Rules to Limit China's Access to Advanced AI Chips

New Export Restrictions on AI Chips Announced

By Karen Freifeld

Overview of the New Rule

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday issued a rule establishing new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers that allow Chinese companies to access advanced AI chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

Export License Requirements Expanded

It also requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licenses for the most advanced chips in an effort to cut down on them being illegally diverted.

Context of the Rule Announcement

The rule comes as President Donald Trump departs for an Asia trip that includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

It also comes as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come under increasing criticism over his handling of US export controls on advanced chips to China.

Commerce Department Statement

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • New rule imposes export‑license requirements on advanced AI chips destined for data centers in third countries to block remote access by Chinese entities citeturn910084news8turn910084news10.
  • Rule applies to specific nations—including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil—and seeks to close the “remote access” loophole used for AI model training citeturn910084news10turn910084news8.
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faces mounting criticism from lawmakers and administration officials—including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Senator Maria Cantwell—for failing to enforce chip export controls adequately, especially amid the Nvidia‑Megaspeed scandal (apnews.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

What new restrictions has the US placed on AI chip exports?
The US has established rules limiting exports of advanced AI chips to overseas data centers, aiming to restrict Chinese companies' access for training AI models.
Which countries now require US export licenses for advanced AI chips?
Companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil must now apply for US export licenses for the most advanced AI chips.
Why did the US introduce these new chip export rules?
The rules are designed to prevent circumvention of existing restrictions by using remote computing in data centers located in third countries.
How is this export restriction related to President Trump's Asia trip?
The new rules coincide with President Trump's visit to Asia, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.
Who has been criticized regarding the handling of chip export controls to China?
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has faced increasing criticism over his management of US export controls on advanced chips to China.

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