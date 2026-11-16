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Repsol files legal claims against Spanish power companies over 2025 blackout - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Repsol files legal claims against Spanish power companies over 2025 blackout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Repsol Sues Spanish Power Companies for €120 Million Over 2025 Blackout Impact

Repsol's Legal Action and the 2025 Iberian Blackout

Background of the Legal Claims

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol has filed legal claims against Spanish energy companies over an unprecedented blackout in the Iberian Peninsula last year, a spokesperson said on Monday, with Spanish outlet El Confidencial putting the total sought at €120 million ($132 million).

Details of the Lawsuit

• The Repsol spokesperson declined to comment on the amount, which El Confidencial reported first.

Targeted Companies

• Repsol filed claims targeting power companies Iberdrola, Naturgy and Endesa, owned by Italian energy group Enel, as well as grid operator Red Electrica — a unit of Redeia — jointly and severally, in all cases, the spokesperson said

• Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy and Redeia declined to comment

Impact of the Blackout

• The claims cover its industrial hubs in La Coruña, Bilbao, Cartagena, Tarragona and Puertollano, whose operations were brought to a halt by the blackout

Cause and Duration of the Outage

• A string of probes pointed to a voltage surge as the cause of the outage that plunged large parts of Spain and Portugal into darkness for up to ⁠16 hours on April 28, 2025

Regulatory and Financial Context

• Spain's energy and competition regulator CNMC has also launched probes targeting major energy companies

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by Charlie Devereux and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Repsol seeks up to €120 million (≈ $132 million) in damages over the April 28, 2025 Iberian blackout that halted operations at its industrial hubs in La Coruña, Bilbao, Cartagena, Tarragona and Puertollano, though the company declined to confirm the amount; claim filed jointly against Iberdrola, Naturgy, Endesa and Red Eléctrica (Redeia) (elpais.com).
  • The blackout, labelled the most severe in Europe in two decades, stemmed from a multifactorial technical collapse—voltage surges, oscillations, reactive‑power control failures, generation disconnections, and loss of synchronisation with Continental Europe—according to ENTSO‑E’s final report (entsoe.eu).
  • Spain’s energy regulator CNMC launched administrative sanction proceedings against Endesa, Iberdrola, Naturgy, Red Eléctrica and also Repsol for potential infractions related to the blackout (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Repsol file legal claims against Spanish power companies?
Repsol filed legal claims due to damages from an unprecedented blackout in the Iberian Peninsula that halted its industrial operations in several locations.
Which Spanish energy companies are targeted by Repsol's claims?
Repsol's claims target power companies Iberdrola, Naturgy, Endesa, and the grid operator Red Electrica.
How much is Repsol seeking in damages for the blackout?
According to reports, Repsol is seeking approximately €120 million ($132 million) in damages.
What caused the 2025 blackout in Spain and Portugal?
Investigations attributed the blackout to a voltage surge that led to widespread power outages for up to 16 hours.
Which Spanish regulator launched probes into the blackout incident?
Spain's energy and competition regulator, CNMC, has launched investigations into major energy companies regarding the blackout.

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