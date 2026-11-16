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Sberbank sees Russian-issued stablecoins gaining ground for cross-border payments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sberbank sees Russian-issued stablecoins gaining ground for cross-border payments  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance cryptocurrency Banking Cross-Border Payments Stablecoins

Sberbank Expects Russian Stablecoins to Rise in Cross-Border Trade

Russian Stablecoins and the Evolving Landscape of Cross-Border Transactions

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski

New Cryptocurrency Law and Its Impact

MOSCOW, Nov 16 - Rouble stablecoins issued in Russia will gain market share for foreign trade transactions next year following the recent adoption of a new cryptocurrency law, an executive at the country's largest bank, Sberbank, told Reuters on Monday.

Russian companies have increasingly turned to cryptocurrencies as Western sanctions have hampered their ability to use traditional currencies to settle international transactions.

Legal Framework for Digital Currencies

Until the new law creating a legal framework for cryptocurrency use went into force on September 1, however, issuing digital currencies in Russia was not permitted.

No rouble stablecoins have been issued in Russia yet under the new legislation. But Sberbank's First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin said he expects that to change soon.

Market Needs and Legislative Changes

"The market needs a cheap, secure, and fast tool for cross-border transactions, issued under Russian law," he said.

"The legislation establishes the possibility of issuing rouble stablecoins in the form of digital financial assets on public blockchains," he added.

Current Use of Stablecoins in Russia

With their value pegged to other assets like a fiat currency or gold, stablecoins are gaining popularity globally even as they face scrutiny over their financial stability and use in money laundering.

A7A5 Stablecoin and Market Dynamics

In the absence of Russia's own stablecoins, Russian companies have instead primarily used the rouble-pegged A7A5 stablecoin, which was issued by payments firm A7 in Kyrgyzstan last year.

A7A5 turnover reached $140 billion this year, according to Russian bank PSB, which co-founded A7.

Expectations for Russian-Issued Stablecoins

Vedyakhin did not say how new Russian-issued stablecoins were expected to perform against A7A5, but he said he expected strong uptake of homegrown payment solutions.

Sberbank’s Role and Security Concerns

Vedyakhin said that Sberbank was actively working with the central bank under the new law. It received the status of a digital depository and cryptocurrency exchange under the legislation in October and is planning to launch a depository to manage digital securities next month.

Security Measures in the Wake of Cyberattacks

Given last month's $6.3 billion hack of Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Vedyakhin said Russian cryptocurrency infrastructure requires security mechanisms in line with banking sector standards, including protection from human error and social engineering.

"We are doing everything possible for this. Even the largest participants in the cryptocurrency market remain vulnerable to complex cyberattacks based on social engineering," he said.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Legal framework now permits issuance of rouble stablecoins as digital financial assets, though none have yet been issued under the new law
  • A7A5 – a rouble‑pegged stablecoin issued outside Russia – has seen nearly $140 billion in turnover since February 2025, serving as a stopgap for cross‑border payments
  • Sberbank gained digital depository and crypto‑exchange registration in October 2026 and plans to launch digital securities custody next month, aiming to develop secure, bank‑grade crypto infrastructure

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Russian-issued rouble stablecoins?
Russian-issued rouble stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to the Russian rouble and issued under new Russian cryptocurrency legislation.
Why are Russian companies turning to stablecoins for international trade?
Western sanctions have restricted access to traditional currencies, pushing Russian companies to use cryptocurrencies for cross-border transactions.
Has any rouble stablecoin been issued in Russia yet?
No rouble stablecoins have been issued in Russia under the new law as of now, but Sberbank expects this to change soon.
What security concerns has Sberbank raised about cryptocurrency transactions?
Sberbank highlighted the need for strong security mechanisms to protect Russian crypto infrastructure from cyberattacks and social engineering.
What role does Sberbank play in Russia's crypto landscape?
Sberbank has become a digital depository and cryptocurrency exchange under new laws and is collaborating with the Russian central bank.

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