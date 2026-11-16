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Finance

UK's SFO charges eight over failed mini-bond firm London Capital & Finance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Eight Charged by SFO After £251M London Capital & Finance Mini-Bond Collapse

Details of the London Capital & Finance Investigation and Charges

Background of the Collapse

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office charged eight people on Monday over the collapse of investment company London Capital & Finance, whose failure in 2019 left more than 11,200 investors with estimated losses of £251 million ($331.5 million).

Charges Brought by the SFO

Conspiracy to Defraud and Other Offences

Six people were charged with conspiracy to defraud, while another was charged with concealing criminal property, the SFO said. An eighth person was charged with conspiracy to defraud and acting in contravention of a director disqualification undertaking.

Nature of the Mini-Bonds

LCF raised money from retail investors through mini-bonds marketed with high returns. Mini-bonds are a type of unlisted debt security sold directly to investors.

Significance and Next Steps

Progress in the Investigation

The charges mark a significant step in the agency's investigation into the firm's collapse, the SFO said.

Court Appearance

All eight defendants are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on December 7.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Phoebe Seers, writing by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Eight people charged by the Serious Fraud Office: six with conspiracy to defraud; one with concealing criminal property; one with both defrauding and breach of director disqualification undertaking.
  • LCF sold high‑risk, unlisted mini‑bonds raising £237 million from ~11,600 investors between 2013 and 2018; administration began in January 2019 with losses estimated at £237–251 million.
  • Regulatory fallout includes an FCA censure for misleading promotions and a government compensation scheme; the SFO’s criminal charges mark a key escalation in accountability.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has charged individuals over the London Capital & Finance collapse?
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged eight people in connection with the collapse.
How many investors were affected by London Capital & Finance's failure?
More than 11,200 investors suffered estimated losses of £251 million.
What types of charges were brought against the individuals?
Six were charged with conspiracy to defraud, one with concealing criminal property, and another with both conspiracy to defraud and violating a director disqualification.
What were London Capital & Finance's mini-bonds?
Mini-bonds were unlisted debt securities marketed to retail investors promising high returns.
When are the charged individuals due in court?
All eight defendants are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on December 7.

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