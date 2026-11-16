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Russia's Sberbank predicts loan quality deterioration as economy faces systemic challenges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Sberbank predicts loan quality deterioration as economy faces systemic challenges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Russian Economy Loan Quality Markets

Sberbank Foresees Loan Portfolio Strains as Russian Economy Faces Challenges

Analysis of Sberbank's Outlook Amid Economic Pressures

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski

Systemic Challenges Impacting Russian Banks

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Russian economy has faced systemic challenges leading to deterioration in the quality of Russian banks' loan portfolios this year, Sberbank First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin told Reuters.

While acknowledging difficulties faced by Russia's largest bank, which is widely viewed as a proxy for the country's economy, Vedyakhin emphasised that the challenges were not insurmountable and would not lead to a banking crisis.  

Factors Contributing to Loan Portfolio Deterioration

Vedyakhin pointed to decommissioning of capacities and unscheduled repairs — the terms Russian officials and executives use in reference to Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, ports and warehouses — as "meaningful factors" in 2026.

"It is difficult to assess the scale of the impact. Fortunately, much is being restored; these are not irrecoverable losses. Our industry has learned to recover quickly, but there is damage that is very serious," Vedyakhin said. 

Vedyakhin said there would be a change in the quality of the credit portfolios of Sberbank and other banks as early as the fourth quarter of 2026 and into 2027.

"The number of non-performing loans will definitely increase, primarily among small and medium-sized businesses, but also in large businesses," he said.

Banking System Resilience and Economic Forecasts

No Banking Crisis Risks

Sberbank expects economic growth of 1.4% next year, up from 0.6% expected this year, with the rouble weakening by 10% to 90.70 per US dollar and the benchmark interest rate falling by two percentage points to 12% by the end of 2027. 

Vedyakhin said Sberbank's confidence that there is no risk of a banking crisis is a result of the central bank's very conservative approach to the regulation and allocation of capital by Russian banks.  

"There will be no systemic crisis. A deterioration in the situation and a crisis are two different things. The Russian banking system is highly resilient," Vedyakhin said. 

Credit Growth Projections

Sberbank expects corporate credit growth to accelerate to 11% in 2027 from 9.4% in 2026 and retail credit growth to reach 7% in 2027 from 5.7% in 2026. 

Vedyakhin pointed to state spending and government contractors competing for bank loans as factors behind continued credit growth. 

Sector-Specific Impacts and Investment Trends

Pause in Investment to End in 2027

Vedyakhin predicted that a pause in investment, caused mainly by high interest rates, will end in 2027 as budget spending growth slows, interest rates edge down and unemployment edges up to 2.5% from the current 2.3%. 

Most Problematic Economic Sectors

Coal mining, construction and construction materials were singled out by Vedyakhin as the most problematic sectors in the economy, along with export-oriented metals production. 

Sberbank expects new-build apartment sales to fall by between 10% and 15% this year, with no growth in 2027, he added.

Vedyakhin also said that loan restructuring requests from construction companies so far this year are up 47% from the same period last year, driven by rising costs. However, he described the situation as manageable, with the share of bad loans in the sector standing at less than 1%.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb BryanskiEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Loan quality expected to deteriorate in Q4 2026 and into 2027, with non‑performing loans rising across SMEs and large businesses.
  • Sberbank sees economy growing 1.4% in 2027 and rouble weakening ~10%, with central bank regulation providing stability.
  • Investment pause likely to end in 2027 as interest rates fall and budget spending resurfaces; construction and export‑metals sectors flagged as most vulnerable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sberbank expecting a deterioration in loan quality?
Sberbank attributes the expected decline in loan quality to systemic economic challenges, including disruptions from drone attacks and sector-specific issues in construction, coal, and metals.
Is there a risk of a banking crisis in Russia?
According to Sberbank, despite challenges, there is no risk of a systemic banking crisis due to strong regulations and capital allocation.
Which sectors are most affected by deteriorating loan quality?
Coal mining, construction, construction materials, and export-oriented metals production are identified as the most problematic sectors.
How are non-performing loans expected to change?
The number of non-performing loans is predicted to increase, especially among small and medium-sized businesses and some large businesses.
What is Sberbank’s outlook for economic and credit growth?
Sberbank forecasts economic growth of 1.4% in 2025, and expects corporate and retail credit growth to accelerate from 2026 into 2027.

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