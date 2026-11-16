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Nestle Brazil coffee supplier faces hearing over labor abuse claims - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle Brazil coffee supplier faces hearing over labor abuse claims  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Nestle’s Brazil Coffee Supplier Faces Court Over Worker Abuse Allegations

By Oliver Griffin

Allegations and Legal Proceedings Against Cooabriel

Background of the Case

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nestle supplier Cooabriel, Brazil's top canephora coffee cooperative, will attend a first court hearing on Monday over allegations it failed to ensure some of its growers were not abusing workers, including subjecting them to slavery-like conditions.

The hearing at a labor court follows an investigation by the Labor Prosecutor's Office (MPT), which secured a preliminary ruling last month ordering Cooabriel — a listed supplier for Nestle — to take measures to prevent coffee produced "under conditions analogous to slavery" from entering its supply chain. 

Brazil’s Coffee Industry and Worker Conditions

Brazil is the world's biggest producer of arabica coffee and the second-largest output of canephora coffee varieties like robusta and — in the case of Cooabriel — conilon, which are known for their bold flavors and high yields.

Statistics on Worker Abuse

According to the Observatory for the Eradication of Slave Labor and Human Trafficking, a project involving the MPT, 3,824 workers were rescued from slave-like working conditions on Brazilian coffee plantations between 1995 and 2024. 

Citing the observatory, the MPT said coffee plantations accounted for almost two-thirds of rescues in Espirito Santo — where Cooabriel is based — during that time.

Cooabriel’s Safeguards and Criticisms

Current Measures

Cooabriel's safeguards for preventing coffee produced under such conditions are "insufficient," according to an MPT press release published last month, which said Cooabriel's checks and balances were limited to cross-checking Brazil's so-called labor abuse "dirty list" with a database from data intelligence company Serasa Experian. 

Cooabriel declined to comment.  

Recommendations from Prosecutors

"Cooabriel needs to conduct site visits to monitor for decent work conditions in the locations where coffee is planted and harvested," said labor prosecutor Guadalupe Louro Turos Couto, the regional coordinator for the MPT's Chain Reaction operation, which targets businesses at the top of supply chains. 

Worker Testimonies

Workers in some instances had no access to bathrooms or places to eat while they worked, she said, adding that others were falsely hired as independent contractors when their working conditions matched full employment.

Nestle’s Response

In a statement to Reuters, Nestle said it maintains a commercial relationship with Cooabriel but that none of the producers involved in the case were part of its supply chain. 

"Nestle will continue to closely monitor developments, maintain dialogue with Cooabriel, and work collaboratively to further strengthen social and environmental practices throughout the coffee supply chain," the Swiss food company said. 

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Fabio Teixeira and Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Cooabriel must implement robust due‑diligence measures—audits, unannounced visits, reporting mechanisms—to prevent slave‑like labor in its cooperative network (prt17.mpt.mp.br)
  • Though Nestlé maintains it only sources from 4C‑certified farms within Cooabriel and has no current ties to implicated producers, scrutiny persists over systemic oversight gaps (nestle.com)
  • The labor court’s preliminary ruling carries potential fines of R$30,000 per violation per day, signaling increased legal pressure on Brazil’s coffee supply chain to uphold workers’ rights (prt17.mpt.mp.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Cooabriel, a Nestle coffee supplier, facing a court hearing?
Cooabriel is attending a labor court hearing over allegations of failing to prevent labor abuses, including slavery-like working conditions, among its coffee growers.
What actions did the Labor Prosecutor's Office take against Cooabriel?
The Labor Prosecutor's Office secured a preliminary ruling that orders Cooabriel to implement measures preventing coffee produced under abusive labor conditions from entering its supply chain.
How many coffee workers have been rescued from slave-like conditions in Brazil?
Between 1995 and 2024, 3,824 workers were rescued from slave-like working conditions on Brazilian coffee plantations.
What is Nestle's response to the allegations against its supplier?
Nestle stated that none of the producers involved in the case are part of its supply chain and that it will continue to monitor and work with Cooabriel to strengthen practices.
What deficiencies did officials find in Cooabriel's labor safeguards?
Officials found that Cooabriel's safeguards were limited to checking a national 'dirty list' and lacked on-site monitoring for decent work conditions.

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