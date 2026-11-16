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Italian banks get interest rate boon alongside M&A, fee boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian banks get interest rate boon alongside M&A, fee boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Italian Banks Gain from Rising Interest Rates and M&A-driven Growth

Overview of Italian Banking Sector Performance

By Valentina Za

Investor Confidence and Sector Consolidation

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investors have confidence in the earnings prospects of Italy's main banks, the Bank of Italy said in a report, as hectic consolidation keeps the sector firmly on their radar.

Fee Income Growth and Dealmaking Strategies

In anticipation of lower interest rates, before the AI spending spree and the Iran war changed the outlook, Italian lenders had worked to grow their fee income and embraced dealmaking to cut costs.

Merger and Acquisition Activity

Italy's top five banks are all engaged in merger and acquisition deals.

Impact of Rising Interest Rates

Now rising interest rates look set to provide a further boost to revenue - though they may eventually weigh on borrowers.

Net Interest Margin (NII) Outlook

Reporting quarterly results in recent weeks, the country's banks were upbeat on the outlook for their net interest margin (NII), the gap between lending and deposit rates, which some European rivals complain is being hurt by higher deposit costs.

Deposit Preferences in Italy vs. Europe

In a boon for domestic lenders, Italians favour current accounts, which pay virtually no interest, over higher-yielding term deposits - unlike savers in other European countries, such as Germany.

Germany's Commerzbank has trimmed its 2026 NII forecast citing intense competition for deposits.

Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo has forecast significant growth in 2027 NII and ruled out any pressure on deposits in coming quarters.

Revenue Structure and Government Policy

While Italian banks have cut their reliance on NII, it remains the main revenue contributor.

Low deposit remuneration is one of the arguments Italy's government has used in the past to justify slapping higher taxes on banks' record earnings.

More recently, the Treasury has criticised banks' growing focus on wealth management - rather than lending.

Italian banks, which are up in arms against new tax hikes for the sector in next year's budget law, say current accounts are a cash management service, not a savings product.

The government has helped the banks sharply cut bad debts from peaks of a decade ago and provided guarantees for business loans.

Risks and Future Outlook

In its Financial Stability Report published late on Friday, the Bank of Italy warned higher energy and interest rates may weigh on companies' ability to repay their debts going forward.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italian banks are seeing renewed net interest income (NII) strength due to asymmetric pass‑through of higher rates to borrowers over depositors, supported by savers’ preference for non‑interest‑bearing current accounts (sciencedirect.com).
  • A flurry of major M&A deals—Intesa’s bid for MPS, UniCredit’s Commerzbank acquisition, and ongoing consolidation—boost fee income and drive scale and efficiency gains (spglobal.com).
  • The Italian banking sector remains solidly capitalised with strong profitability, but rising energy and interest rates could stress borrowers and lead to credit quality deterioration (bancaditalia.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Italian banks benefitting from interest rate changes?
Rising interest rates are boosting Italian banks' net interest margins and overall revenue outlook, despite potential future pressure on borrowers.
What role does M&A activity play in Italy's banking sector?
Mergers and acquisitions help Italian banks cut costs and consolidate the sector, drawing investor attention and improving efficiency.
Why do Italian banks face less deposit cost pressure than some European peers?
Italian customers prefer current accounts with little to no interest, unlike in countries like Germany where there is more competition for higher-yielding deposits.
What has the Italian government done to support banks?
The government has helped banks reduce bad debts and provided guarantees for business loans, but has also criticized their focus on wealth management.
What risks do higher interest and energy rates pose to Italian banks?
Higher rates may impact companies' ability to repay debts, potentially increasing risks for banks according to the Bank of Italy’s report.

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