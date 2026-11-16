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Spain's government to raise minimum wage 5.3% as election looms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's government to raise minimum wage 5.3% as election looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Spain Announces 5.3% Minimum Wage Hike in 2024 Ahead of Election

Details of Spain's Minimum Wage Increase

Government's Plan and Political Context

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain's government plans to increase the minimum wage by 5.3% from next year, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Monday, marking the ninth raise under the Socialist-led administration since it came to power in 2018.  

Timing Ahead of Election

• The announcement comes less than two weeks before Spain's November 29 parliamentary election, with the Socialists and their far-left allies trailing the opposition in most opinion polls

Economic Impact and Comparisons

Comparison with Inflation

• The increase exceeds the Bank of Spain's inflation forecast for this year of 3.9% and the latest 12-month reading through October of 4.9%

Details of the Wage Hike

• The measure will hike the minimum wage by €65 ($71.64) to €1,286 per month, paid in 14 instalments, including two extra monthly salaries in July and December

Beneficiaries of the Increase

• The untaxed increase should benefit more than 2.5 million workers, mainly women and young people, according to the government

Approval Process and Future Projections

Cabinet Approval

• It would be approved at Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Diaz told La Sexta TV

Long-term Wage Growth

• The planned increase in 2027 would bring Spain's minimum wage up by nearly 75% from its 2018 level, an increase of €550 a month over nine years($1 = 0.9073 euros)

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The €65 monthly increase benefits over 2.5 million workers, mostly women and youth, and is untaxed in IRPF (elpais.com)
  • The rise outpaces the Bank of Spain’s 2026 inflation forecast of 3.9% and October’s 12‑month inflation of 4.9% (bde.es)
  • Since 2018, the minimum wage has climbed approximately €550 a month—a nearly 75% increase under the current administration (prensa.mites.gob.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Spain's minimum wage increase in 2024?
Spain's minimum wage will increase by 5.3%, rising by €65 to €1,286 per month paid in 14 instalments.
When will the new minimum wage be approved in Spain?
The increase is expected to be approved at the cabinet meeting on the Tuesday following the announcement.
Who will benefit from the minimum wage hike in Spain?
The untaxed increase will benefit more than 2.5 million workers, mainly women and young people.
How does the wage increase compare to inflation in Spain?
The 5.3% increase exceeds the Bank of Spain's inflation forecast of 3.9% for the year.

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