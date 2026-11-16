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Factbox-EU expands Russia sanctions list by 145 names and entities - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-EU expands Russia sanctions list by 145 names and entities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Russia

EU Expands Russia Sanctions List: 145 Banks, Business Leaders, and Entities Targeted

By Julia Payne

EU Sanctions: New Additions and Key Entities

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Union added 145 more entities and individuals to its Russia sanctions list on Monday, including high-profile Russian business leaders, propagandists and a major pro-Russian hacking group. 

The designations include 50 Russian banks. The bloc has already listed more than 100 of Russia's 213 internationally connected lenders. 

Here are the key names and justifications as described in the EU's Official Journal (OJ):

Notable Individuals

Business Leaders

• Tatyana Kim, CEO and founder of Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries. The listing says Wildberries is "one of the largest taxpayers" in Russia and "operates as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods"

• Alexander Chachava, largest shareholder in Russia’s e-commerce company Ozon and an investor in Russia's largest IT firm Yandex

• Sergey Vladimirovich Matvienko, son of the speaker of Russia's Federation Council

Shadow Fleet

International Trading and Tanker Companies

• Trading and tanker management companies based in the United Arab Emirates, China, Seychelles and Oman

• UAE-based oil trader Linglong Trading Group, which the listing says is linked to a network connected with Azerbaijani traders Tahir Garayev, who founded sanctioned Coral Energy, later renamed 2Rivers Group, and Etibar Eyyub

• UAE oil trader Lidoil and its network of affiliated companies including Spikoil, Tongoil, and Lead Capital that "actively raise funds on the Russian credit market"

• Singapore-based Alt Capital Pte Ltd, which provides an online trading platform for financial transactions called “Glider”

• Guron Trading in Hong Kong

Refineries and Energy Companies

Major Russian Refineries

• Refineries include Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, Gazpromneft-Moscow Refinery and Gazpromneft-Omsk Refinery

Joint Ventures and Energy Projects

• RusGazDobycha and its Gazprom joint venture company RusChemAlliance, which manage an Ust-Luga industrial zone and natural gas complex

Banks

Sanctioned Financial Institutions

• YooMoney, a subsidiary of state-owned Sberbank

• Unistream, which the OJ says "offers loan-repayment grace periods to members of the Russian Armed Forces"

• Bank 131, a payment system operator through its platform dengi.ru which facilitates direct cross-border payments

• International Financial Club, among the top 60 Russian banks by asset size

• Russian Financial Corporation Bank, owned by Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport

Propagandists and Hackers

Cyber Groups and Media Figures

• Pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16). The listing says the group has claimed responsibility for "cyberattacks on government bodies, critical infrastructure, and private companies" in Ukraine, the US and EU countries

• Russian television figures Vitaly Eliseev and Petr Marchenko

• Ukrainian-born blogger and military commentator Yurii Podoliaka, and Chay Bowes from RT International

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Julia PayneEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • EU added 145 new sanctions listings under multiple frameworks—113 under the main regime for Ukraine’s territorial integrity plus others targeting hybrid interference and cyberattacks (marketscreener.com).
  • Targets include major e‑commerce figures (Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim and Ozon investor Alexander Chachava), energy/refinery operators, shadow‑fleet facilitators and nearly 50 Russian banks (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Propaganda and cyber domains addressed by listing media personalities, pro‑Russian bloggers, and the hacker group NoName057(16), notorious for DDoS attacks on Western infrastructure (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the notable individuals added to the EU Russia sanctions list?
Notable individuals include Tatyana Kim (Wildberries), Alexander Chachava (Ozon, Yandex), and Sergey Vladimirovich Matvienko.
How many Russian banks have been sanctioned by the EU?
The EU has sanctioned 50 additional Russian banks, with over 100 of Russia's 213 internationally connected lenders now listed.
Which energy companies and refineries are included in the new sanctions?
Sanctioned refineries include Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, Gazpromneft Moscow and Omsk Refineries, and RusGazDobycha with RusChemAlliance.
What pro-Russian groups are named in the EU sanctions?
The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) and media figures like Vitaly Eliseev and Yurii Podoliaka are included.
Why did the EU expand its Russia sanctions list?
The EU expanded sanctions to further isolate Russia by targeting key financial, energy, and propaganda networks supporting the Russian military.

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