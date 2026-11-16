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EU's Albuquerque calls for cross-border bank mergers to take on US, China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's Albuquerque calls for cross-border bank mergers to take on US, China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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EU Commissioner Urges Cross-Border Bank Mergers to Challenge US, China

EU Pushes for Global-Scale Banking Through Mergers

LISBON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Union needs more cross-border bank mergers to create global-scale lenders capable of competing with the largest US and Chinese banks, European financial services commissioner Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Monday.

Recent Developments in European Banking

• Albuquerque spoke on the same day Italian bank UniCredit secured unconditional European Union antitrust approval for its acquisition of Germany's Commerzbank

Commissioner’s Vision for the EU Banking Sector

• Speaking to reporters in Lisbon, Albuquerque said the EU's 4,500-bank financial sector needed to preserve its diversity, including smaller lenders serving local economies, but also needed "perhaps half a dozen" large banks to be competitive

Global Scale and the Need for Mergers

• "When I say large, we are talking about a global scale, comparable to competitors in the United States or China," she said, adding that this could only be achieved through cross-border mergers

Regulatory Considerations

• She said that regulation should be proportionate and not hinder banks from choosing a business model and size best suited to their objectives

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; edititng by Andrei Khalip and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Albuquerque highlighted that the EU’s fragmented financial sector—comprising around 4,500 banks—must maintain diversity but also foster “perhaps half a dozen” global‑scale banks to enhance competitiveness against US and Chinese rivals, achievable only through cross‑border mergers. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • The same day, Italy’s UniCredit secured unconditional EU and US approvals for its €45 billion acquisition of Germany’s Commerzbank, illustrating concrete progress toward such consolidation—something EU regulators, including Teresa Ribera, back to strengthen European financial resilience. (live.euronext.com)
  • Analyses from the ECB and AFME underscore that EU banks face fragmented regulation, non‑prudential barriers, and limited cross‑border integration, which stifle scale and competitiveness; closing these gaps through Banking Union completion and streamlined oversight is key. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the EU support cross-border bank mergers?
Maria Luis Albuquerque says cross-border bank mergers will help create global-scale lenders that can compete with large US and Chinese banks.
Which recent bank merger was approved by the EU?
Italian bank UniCredit received unconditional EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of Germany's Commerzbank.
What balance does the EU seek in its banking sector?
The EU aims to preserve diversity, including small local banks, while fostering a handful of large globally competitive banks.
What regulatory approach does Albuquerque recommend?
She suggests regulation should be proportionate and should not hinder banks' choice of business model or size.

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