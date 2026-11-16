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European Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Markets European Union Trade Policy

European Commission Sets Anti-Dumping Duties on Steel Imports from Asia

Commission Announces Tariffs on Steel Imports

Details of the Anti-Dumping Duties

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, it said on Monday.

Breakdown of Duties by Country

The duties were set at 9.5% for India, 27.9% for Japan, 20.7%-27% for Taiwan, 3%-7.8% for Turkey and 16% for Vietnam, the Commission said in a statement.

Findings of the Investigation

It added investigation found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products from these countries were entering the European Union at "dumped prices".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Duties span 9.5% (India), 27.9% (Japan), 20.7–27% (Taiwan), 3–7.8% (Türkiye) and 16% (Vietnam), effective mid‑November 2026 (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)
  • EU market for cold‑rolled flat steel is valued at €23.2 billion, with imports from the five countries totaling €1.775 billion (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)
  • The Commission identified Particular Market Situations in India and Taiwan—government‑distorted raw materials and overcapacity—allowing constructed normal values for dumping calculations (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are affected by the EU's new anti-dumping duties on steel?
India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam are affected by the anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled flat steel imports imposed by the European Commission.
What percentage are the anti-dumping duties set at for each country?
The duties are 9.5% for India, 27.9% for Japan, 20.7%-27% for Taiwan, 3%-7.8% for Turkey, and 16% for Vietnam.
Why did the European Commission impose these duties?
The duties were imposed after the Commission found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products from these countries were being imported at dumped prices.
What type of steel products are covered by the new duties?
The duties apply to certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported into the European Union.

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