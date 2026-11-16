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Banco BPM CEO says possible Credit Agricole Italia tie-up 'not a done deal' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Banco BPM CEO says possible Credit Agricole Italia tie-up 'not a done deal'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

Banco BPM CEO: Credit Agricole Italia Merger Talks Still Preliminary

Overview of Banco BPM and Credit Agricole Italia Merger Discussions

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Monday a potential deal with Credit Agricole Italia should not be seen as certain as discussions are still at a very preliminary stage.

Last week France's Credit Agricole proposed merging its Italian subsidiary with Banco BPM to create Italy's third-largest bank.

Statements from Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna

Clarification on the Status of the Deal

• "The situation is being interpreted as a sort of done deal, but it is not. We'll keep working and see if we can bring this home," Castagna told reporters at an event

Details of the Merger Proposal

• The proposal, which Credit Agricole has called "friendly", would turn its 29.6% Banco BPM stake into a roughly 45% holding in the new entity

Shareholder Interests and Project Evaluation

• Castagna said the goal was "to work in the interest of our shareholders and understand whether a project that is industrially sound can also be financially attractive"

Leadership and Management Considerations

• Credit Agricole has proposed to keep Castagna in his job at the new group, something which the CEO said had not been discussed with him

• He said he welcomed the proposal but added that him staying on was in "no way necessary for the transaction to go ahead"

Banco BPM's Performance and Market Position

Track Record of Independence

• Banco BPM has proven it can do "better alone than with a partner" after two failed takeover attempts in the past two years, Castagna said

Takeover Interest from Other Banks

• BPM has drawn takeover interest from UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi

Profitability and Strategic Assets

Income Sources and Market Appeal

• Banco BPM owes half of its profitability to income from insurance, payments and asset management, - the "best ratio in Italy and the reason why everyone is looking at Banco BPM", Castagna said

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Giulia Segreti and Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Crédit Agricole proposed on November 9 to merge its Italian unit with Banco BPM, aiming to form Italy's third‑largest bank serving 6.5 million customers across 2,300+ branches. (credit-agricole.com)
  • Banco BPM’s board has authorized Castagna to engage on the proposal, but emphasized any transaction must adequately compensate shareholders and reflect loss of independence. (live.euronext.com)
  • Castagna confirmed that the situation is being misinterpreted as a done deal—it isn’t—and that discussions remain early; roles such as his continuation as CEO haven’t been raised and are not necessary. (it.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Banco BPM and Credit Agricole Italia deal confirmed?
No, Banco BPM CEO said discussions with Credit Agricole Italia are still very preliminary and not a done deal.
What would the merger create for the Italian banking sector?
The proposed merger would create Italy's third-largest bank.
What is Banco BPM's CEO's stance on the proposed tie-up?
CEO Giuseppe Castagna welcomes the proposal but states there is no certainty and the project must be attractive both industrially and financially.
Has the CEO role been discussed in the potential new group?
Credit Agricole proposed keeping Castagna as CEO, but he says this has not been discussed nor is it necessary for the deal.
Why is Banco BPM attracting takeover interest?
Banco BPM has strong profitability from insurance, payments, and asset management, making it attractive for potential suitors.

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