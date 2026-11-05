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Trading Day: A November 5 market bonfire - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trading Day: A November 5 market bonfire 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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US Stock Market Plummets as Tech and AI Shares Lead Post-Midterms Selloff

Main Developments in the US Stock Market Selloff

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov 5 (Reuters) - US stocks plunged on Thursday, led by a ferocious selloff in tech and AI-related stocks as investors reassessed implications for the AI data center buildout from the Democrats' sweeping wins in this week's midterm elections. Chip stocks posted their second-biggest fall on record, and interest rates traders pushed back the expected timing of the Federal Reserve's next rate hike to March.

Today's Key Reads

• Tech-stock rout accelerates retreat from the AI trade

• Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, warns more likely

• Investors eye risk of debt-ceiling standoff after Democratic sweep

• Musk has little to show for his record spending on Republican campaigns in US midterms

• Surge in 2028 US presidential bets reframes markets after midterms: Mike Dolan

Today's Key Market Moves

STOCKS: Japan -1.8%. Europe and UK -0.4%, Nasdaq -5.5%, S&P 500 -4.4%, Dow -3.4%.
SECTORS/SHARES: All 11 sectors on the S&P 500 fall. Tech -7.3%, Philadelphia chip index -12%, second-biggest fall on record. SanDisk -22%, Micron Technology, AMD, Marvell all -17%. Nvidia -9%.
FX: US dollar little changed, Aussie dollar biggest G10 decliner, -1%. Chilean peso, Korean won -1%. Bitcoin -6% to $75,000.
BONDS: US yields down 12 bps at short end, curve bull steepens sharply.
COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil ends 3-4% higher. Gold +1%.

Today's Talking Points

Meltdown

Remember, remember, the 5th of November. The AI trade imploded on Thursday as investors reassessed their initial, benign reaction to the Democrats' resounding sweep in the US midterm elections, and unleashed a tech sector fire sale on Wall Street. The Nasdaq is firmly in correction territory, down as much as 14% from its all-time high, which was reached only a month ago. Some $2 trillion was wiped off the Nasdaq's market cap on Thursday.

Is This a Turning Point?

The question now, of course, is whether this marks a real turning point. Investors on Thursday were clearly gripped by the fear that Democrats will use their control of both houses of Congress to slow the data center buildout. "We are now seeing something of a buyers’ strike in tech. The rubber band could get stretched further to the downside," says Truist's Keith Lerner. And he's in the bullish camp. Tech now looks oversold, and therefore should rebound, right? Maybe, but the market has to find a floor first.

Rate a Minute

A second week jam-packed with central bank rate decisions and policymakers' pronouncements has left investors none the wiser as to the broader policy trend, if there is one. Indeed, it's more likely that policymakers are desperately hoping for more time before deciding on their next steps — slumping oil prices and stock market turmoil will likely cool hawkish tendencies in developed economies, and give doves pause for thought in emerging markets.

The Bank of England hiked rates for the first time in three years and the hawkish nature of the vote suggests there's more to come. Australia's hiking cycle, on the other hand, may now be over. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said more data is needed before December's meeting, while two Fed officials said gradual tightening is the best way to combat inflation. It's even murkier in EM — Brazil's central bank paused its rate-cutting cycle and finds itself in a real bind, while Mexico's central bank delivered a surprise "one-time" rate cut in a split vote.

A Job Lot

October's US employment data is released on Friday, with economists expecting a net 65,000 rise in non-farm payrolls and an unchanged unemployment rate of 4.2%. Recent labor market data has been surprisingly upbeat, suggesting the feared tsunami of mass layoffs from AI hasn't started. Not yet anyway.

Impact on Fed Policy

US payrolls days are always among the most volatile for financial markets, as traders try and figure out how the data will influence Fed policy. Right now, on the back of Thursday's stock market rout, rates markets aren't fully pricing in another Fed hike until March, and only 40 basis points of tightening in total. Adding in September's 25 bps hike, that's a full hiking cycle of just 65 bps, or only two full quarter-point moves. That would be the mildest hiking cycle in Fed history.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

• Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks

• Euro zone retail sales (September)

• University of Michigan US consumer confidence, inflation expectations (November, prelim)

• US non-farm payrolls (October)

• Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak include New York Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman

Newsletter and Disclaimer

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here. Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • AI and data‑center stocks tumbled sharply: chip sector plunged up to 11%, Nasdaq entered correction territory, and UBS flagged that 30% of 2028 U.S. data‑center capacity could be at risk under Democratic oversight (ca.investing.com).
  • Treasury yields fell as investors repriced rate‑hike expectations: 10‑year yields dropped roughly 5–6 bps to about 4.89–4.90%, while futures markets pushed the next likely Fed hike to March 2027 (fidelity.com).
  • Market anxiety surged: the VIX registered its largest one‑day jump in over 18 months, reflecting mounting investor fear following the collapse of the AI trade (ca.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US stocks plunge on November 5?
US stocks plunged due to a major selloff in tech and AI stocks as investors reassessed the impact of Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins on the AI data center buildout.
How much did tech and chip stocks fall?
Tech stocks dropped 7.3%, while the Philadelphia chip index fell 12%, its second-biggest drop on record.
What happened with central bank policy decisions this week?
The Bank of England raised rates for the first time since 2023, while central banks in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the US all took varying stances, leaving the policy outlook uncertain.
What are investors watching for in upcoming economic releases?
Investors are closely watching US non-farm payrolls data for labor market strength and to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

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