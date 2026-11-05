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Lyft to expand Waymo robotaxi fleet in Nashville by year-end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lyft to expand Waymo robotaxi fleet in Nashville by year-end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Lyft Announces Major Waymo Robotaxi Fleet Expansion in Nashville by Year-End

Lyft's Strategic Expansion and Financial Performance

By Akash Sriram

Waymo Robotaxi Fleet Growth in Nashville

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lyft plans to "significantly grow" its Waymo robotaxi fleet in Nashville by year-end, the company said on Thursday, stepping up efforts to earn more from self-driving cars by both managing fleets and matching riders to them.

Revenue Streams and Operational Details

The company is paid in two ways in Nashville: through Waymo rides booked on its app, and through a fee for each available vehicle it maintains, charges and cleans, CFO Michael Brous told Reuters.

"We get paid when those vehicles are out of the depot, so per available car," Brous said.

Upcoming Services and Infrastructure

Airport rides on Waymo autonomous vehicles are also "coming soon," according to the company.

Lyft's Flexdrive unit has serviced the Nashville fleet since June, while Lyft opened an 80,000-square-foot depot in the city in October. Waymo is Alphabet's self-driving unit.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Partnership Progress and Industry Hurdles

Brous was upbeat about the Nashville partnership but declined to give fleet size or utilization figures, two common measures of a robotaxi service's progress.

"Early indications are we're doing a good job, as evidenced by expanding the service area, growing the fleet, opening up airport rides, and then we'll take it from there," Brous said.

Brous also said robotaxis would take "a long time" to scale meaningfully, citing hardware, regulation, operational challenges and a broader backlash against AI over data centers and job losses.

Waymo's Broader Strategy

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana told Bloomberg News on Wednesday that the company would end its exclusivity agreement with Uber in Austin and Atlanta from January 2028.

Lyft's Financial Performance

Recent Earnings and Market Response

Meanwhile, Lyft's adjusted core profit rose 47% from a year earlier to $203.9 million in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $194 million, according to LSEG data. Its forecasts for fourth-quarter gross bookings and adjusted core profit were broadly in line with Wall Street estimates.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Lyft’s Flexdrive subsidiary began managing Waymo’s Nashville fleet in June and opened an 80,000‑square‑foot depot on October 12 to charge, clean, and maintain the vehicles, supporting a fleet scaled to hundreds of robotaxis (fool.com)
  • Passengers in central Nashville can now be matched with Waymo robotaxis via Lyft’s app at no extra cost, with availability expanding gradually and airport service coming soon (lyft.com)
  • Lyft earns revenue both from rides booked on its app and fees for maintaining, charging, and deploying Waymo vehicles (“per available car”), while noting that scaling robotaxi operations faces challenges including hardware, regulation, and AI backlash (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Lyft earn revenue from its Waymo robotaxi fleet in Nashville?
Lyft earns revenue through Waymo rides booked on its app and by charging a fee for every vehicle it maintains, charges, and cleans.
What new service will be available for Waymo robotaxi riders in Nashville?
Airport rides in Waymo autonomous vehicles will soon be available in Nashville.
Since when has Lyft's Flexdrive unit serviced the Nashville fleet?
Lyft's Flexdrive unit has serviced the Nashville fleet since June.
What recent infrastructure investment has Lyft made in Nashville?
Lyft opened an 80,000-square-foot depot in Nashville in October to support its robotaxi operations.
Why does Lyft expect robotaxis to take time to scale?
Lyft cites hardware, regulation, operational challenges, and backlash against AI as reasons for the slow scaling of robotaxis.

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