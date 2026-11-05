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Audi may boost size of new US auto plant by $3 billion, add 3,000 jobs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi may boost size of new US auto plant by $3 billion, add 3,000 jobs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Audi Eyes $3 Billion Expansion and 3,000 More Jobs at Georgia Auto Plant

Audi's Ambitious Plans for U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

By David Shepardson

Initial Investment and Incentives

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen ​luxury unit Audi will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in state tax incentives and grants to build a $4 billion assembly plant in the state of Georgia and is considering a second phase, documents released on Thursday showed.

Details of the Georgia Plant

Audi announced plans on October 25 to build its first US assembly plant near Macon, Georgia to open in the early 2030s that will produce ⁠200,000 SUVs annually and employ 4,500 workers. The automaker is considering a second phase that would cost another $3 billion and add 3,000 workers by 2033, according to documents released by the Mid-Georgia Gateway Development Authority. 

Company Response

Audi declined to comment.

State and Federal Support

Tax Incentives and Grants

The state is giving Audi the 1,500-acre site, providing $458 million in tax incentives and more than $120 million in grants for infrastructure, rail improvements, environmental site remediation and construction and another $430 million for water, road improvements, utility issues and workforce training and recruitment.

Tariff Relief Efforts

Reuters reported last week President Donald Trump's administration has promised tariff relief to Audi to help secure the plant's future. US officials told Audi executives the government plans to offer broad relief from tariffs for automakers making significant investments in US production.

Negotiations on Tariff Rates

Two ​sources briefed on the matter said Audi has pushed the US to ⁠reduce the 15% tariffs it pays on imports from the EU to 7.5%, but that ​the US Commerce Department was expected to agree to around 10%.

The tariff relief program aims to prod automakers to add US production or other investments, the sources added.

Impact of Tariffs on Audi

Trump's tariffs on autos, steel, aluminum and ​parts cost Audi ⁠around €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) last year as it imports all its vehicles for the US market from Europe or Mexico.

Currency Exchange

($1 = €0.89)

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi’s first U.S. assembly plant near Macon, Georgia, will cost $4 billion, begin construction circa 2027, start production in the early 2030s, and aims to build 200,000 SUVs annually with 4,500 jobs (audi.com).
  • A second-phase expansion is under consideration—with another $3 billion investment and 3,000 additional jobs by 2033—per documents from the Mid‑Georgia Gateway Development Authority (duke.fm).
  • Georgia offered at least $958 million in incentives for phase one, including property tax breaks, infrastructure grants, workforce training funding, and development authority support (ajc.com).
  • The U.S. administration is considering tariff relief—likely lowering Audi’s EU import tariff from 15% to around 10%—as part of efforts to encourage domestic production (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Audi planning in Georgia?
Audi plans to build a $4 billion assembly plant near Macon, Georgia, with a potential $3 billion second phase expansion.
How many jobs will Audi's new plant create?
The initial phase will employ 4,500 workers, with an additional 3,000 jobs possible if the second phase materializes.
What incentives is Audi receiving for the new plant?
Audi will receive $458 million in tax incentives, over $120 million in grants, and $430 million toward infrastructure and workforce development.
Will Audi receive tariff relief for its US investment?
US officials have indicated plans to grant tariff relief to Audi, potentially reducing import tariffs as part of the investment.
When will the new Audi plant be operational?
Audi's first US assembly plant in Georgia is expected to open in the early 2030s.

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