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Airbnb lifts annual revenue growth forecast on resilient global travel demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbnb lifts annual revenue growth forecast on resilient global travel demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Airbnb Increases 2026 Revenue Growth Forecast on Robust Global Travel Demand

Airbnb's Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Airbnb raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth forecast on Thursday, as the vacation rental platform bets on resilient global leisure travel demand, sending its shares up 10% in extended trading.

Share Repurchase Program

The company also authorized a new repurchase program of up to an additional $12 billion of Airbnb's Class A common stock.

Global Travel Demand Trends

Travel firms are banking on steady demand for international travel, buoyed by corporate travel and spending by affluent customers despite inflation and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Airbnb said underlying global travel demand remains healthy, even as it closely monitors ongoing developments in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

2026 Revenue Growth Forecast

The San Francisco-based company now expects 2026 revenue growth in the "high teens," compared with its "at least mid-teens" forecast earlier.

Customer Booking Patterns

About 35% of guests whose first Airbnb booking is a hotel return to book a home, it said.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

Booking Metrics

Globally, nights and seats booked, a metric that includes both room stays and service bookings, rose 16% to 155 million in the third quarter.

Regional Booking Growth

Quarterly bookings in North America grew by "low-double digit" year over year, and in the "mid-teens" in EMEA.

Industry Context

Hotel operators such as Hilton and Marriott and online agencies like Expedia and Booking Holdings have been cautious about their fourth-quarter forecasts due to elevated airfares linked to the Iran war, as well as unrest in certain parts of Europe.

Operational Efficiency and Earnings

Customer Support Improvements

Airbnb said its customer support cost per booking fell more than 17% year over year in the reported quarter, as about 40% of all customer support issues were resolved without a human agent, up from one-third in the second quarter.

Quarterly Earnings and Revenue

The company reported diluted earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter ended September 30, compared with $2.21 a year ago.

Third-quarter revenue rose about 19% to $4.87 billion.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Full‑year 2026 revenue growth guidance raised to high‑teens (from at least mid‑teens) amid resilient global travel demand (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • New share repurchase program authorized for up to $12 billion of Class A stock (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Q3 2026 revenue reached approximately $4.87 billion (up ~19% YoY) with diluted EPS of $3.16; nights & seats booked rose 16% to 155 million (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Airbnb's authorized stock repurchase program?
Airbnb authorized a new repurchase program of up to $12 billion of its Class A common stock.
What was Airbnb's third-quarter revenue and earnings per share?
For the third quarter, Airbnb reported revenue of $4.87 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.16.
How did Airbnb's third-quarter bookings perform globally?
Globally, Airbnb's quarterly bookings rose 16% to 155 million nights and seats in the third quarter.
How has Airbnb's customer support efficiency changed?
About 40% of Airbnb's customer support issues were resolved without a human agent, reducing cost per booking by over 17% year over year.

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